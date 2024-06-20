Gateshead name caretaker Elliot as permanent boss

Rob Elliot guided Gateshead to the club's first FA Trophy win as caretaker manager [Getty Images]

Rob Elliot has been confirmed as Gateshead manager after his successful tenure as interim boss.

The club have also appointed Louis Storey as his assistant after the pair guided the Heed to a first FA Trophy triumph and sixth place in the National League.

That would have normally meant a place in the play-offs, but they were excluded for not meeting the Football League's ground ownership requirements.

Elliot and Storey were appointed after Mike Williamson left in October 2023 to take over at Milton Keynes Dons, with the team sitting in sixth.

The caretaker management team maintained that position and took them to Wembley with 21 wins from 38 games in all competitions.

Chairman Neil Pinkerton told the club website: "It was always our intention to sit down at the end of the season and agree terms, which we have now successfully concluded.

"Rob, Louis and the entire team have been relentless in the off-season, so rest assured that we're very well-placed in terms of our on- and off-field recruitment plans."