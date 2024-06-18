Gateshead to explore moving stadium

Gateshead have played at the International Stadium for over 50 years [Rex Features]

Gateshead FC will look into the possibility of moving from their International Stadium to ensure they meet the required criteria to join the English Football League (EFL) in the future.

The club finished sixth in the National League last season but were kicked out of the play-offs and denied the chance to gain promotion to League Two.

Gateshead had failed to secure a '10-year security of tenure' note for the stadium by the 1 March deadline.

However, the club's chairman says that their first option will be try to remain at the ground that has been their home since 1971-72.

In an open letter to the club's supporters, Neil Pinkerton expressed that moving grounds is very much "plan B".

But the priority is to ensure there is no repeat of what happened in April.

"We are working on a plan B, which could see a move away from Gateshead International Stadium," he said in a letter on behalf of the club's directors.

"But it would ensure that our club, players, supporters and fans alike would be able to be part of a club that should we reach promotion in the future, we would be eligible."

Before that, the club plans to work with Gateshead Council over proposed new entry qualifications into the EFL from the National League.

These were discussed at the National League's annual general meeting this month, in which Pinkerton said that his club received "unprecedented support" from the league and the clubs over "a difficult and complex situation".

As well as finishing sixth in the league, Gateshead made history by winning the FA Trophy for the first time at Wembley last season.