Gateshead barred from National League play-offs over ground lease

Gateshead have been barred from taking part in the National League play-offs after failing to meet the entry criteria for membership of the English Football League.

The club failed to secure a "10-year security of tenure" at the International Stadium, where they have played since 1971-72, by 1 March.

The National League said Gateshead cannot be replaced in the play-offs.

Gateshead finished sixth in the table and were set to play Solihull Moors.

"Gateshead Football Club are extremely disappointed to find ourselves in the position as outlined in the statements released by the EFL and the National League," the club said.

"Rest assured we will continue to challenge both on their decisions, and we will endeavour to ensure that footballing matters are decided on the pitch.

"Therefore our players and staff remain 100% focused on the task in hand, and we wish to go on record to express our gratitude to the National League for supporting our challenge to the EFL."

Gateshead's planned eliminator on Tuesday, 23 April has now been cancelled, with Solihull getting a bye to the semi-finals where they face a trip to Barnet.

In a statement, the National League said it was "extremely disappointed" that Gateshead would not be able to take part after supporting the club's application for the security of tenure, allowing them to extend the lease on the stadium, which is owned by Gateshead Council.

"Unfortunately, the response received was not supportive of the club's requirements and placed the club at risk of a refusal of membership to the EFL and therefore forfeiture of any right to participate in the play-offs," the statement said.

"On 28 March 2024, following the deadline for licence applications to the EFL had passed, the council offered options to the club. However, in the opinion of the EFL these options still did not satisfy their requirements."

An appeal by the club, which was supported by the National League, was rejected by an EFL arbitration panel.

"As the EFL strongly believes in the principles of promotion and relegation it is therefore highly disappointing that appropriate solutions have not been put in place over the previous two-year period, as avoidable circumstances are preventing Gateshead from progressing up the pyramid even if the club achieves success through sporting merit," an EFL statement added.

"The League hopes that Gateshead and the relevant stakeholders can address this matter so that the club can meet the obligations of EFL membership and be eligible for promotion in future seasons."