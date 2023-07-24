Gastonia, Shelby area linemen to watch during the 2023 high school football season

Kings Mountain’s Curtis Simpson and Trent Mitchell of Ashbrook may see plenty of each other at the college level, the football standouts verbally committed to in-state rivals North Carolina and NC State, respectively.

The top recruits could offer a glimpse into the future, however, the Mountaineers traveling to Gastonia on Oct. 20 to meet Ashbrook. While Simpson and Mitchell are the most visible, the two are part of a solid group of returning offensive and defensive linemen in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties.

Here are 16 returning linemen to keep an eye on in the 2023 season, which kicks off Aug. 18.

Offensive linemen

Caleb Byrd

Burns | Junior

Byrd earned a spot on the all-Southern Piedmont 1A/2A team last fall, this after anchoring an offensive line which helped Burns average 408.8 yards and 42.3 points per game. With the unit returning intact, the Bulldogs hope to put up similar numbers in 2023.

Montgomery Edwards

Crest | Senior

The 6-2, 275-pound offensive lineman is a thre-year starter for the Chargers. Last season, Edwards helped Crest average 419.5 yards and 37.3 points per game.

Alex Jackson

Kings Mountain | Senior

Jackson is a key returnee for a Kings Mountain offensive line seeking to pick up where it left off last fall. The group played a role in the Mountaineers averaging 362 yards and 37.8 points per game en route to the 2022 Big South 3A title.

Garrett McAulay

East Gaston | Senior

An all-Southern Piedmont 1A/2A performer, McAulay was part of an offensive line which helped East Gaston running backs to 2,607 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2022. He also saw extensive time at nose tackle, earning six tackles.

Trent Mitchell

Ashbrook | Senior

A NC State commit, Mitchell casts quite the shadow on the Ashbrook offensive line. The 6-6, 290-pound lineman was part of a unit which helped Green Wave backs rush for more than 2,000 yards last fall.

Caleb Sain

West Lincoln | Senior

Sain has helped the Rebels to three consecutive winning seasons in Vale. The 5-10, 230-pound lineman was part of a unit which helped West Lincoln ball carriers rush for 4,314 yards and 55 touchdowns last fall.

Hudson Spargo

South Point | Senior

The 5-10, 180-pound offensive lineman earned second team all-Big South 3A honors in 2022, this after helping the Red Raiders average 348.3 yards and 37.2 points per game en route to a berth in the NCHSAA 3A West final.

Defensive linemen

Antonio Armstrong

Kings Mountain | Junior

Armstrong has an opportunity to become the latest in a line of feared pass rushers to don the black and gold. Last fall, the 6-3, 220-pound defensive lineman finished with 64 tackles (25 for a loss) and seven sacks. He also caused two fumbles.

Marcel Johnson

East Lincoln | Senior

En route to helping East Lincoln to the 2022 NCHSAA 3A state title, Johnson also emerged as one of North Carolina’s top pass rushers. Last fall, the 6-2, 225-pound defensive lineman had 101 tackles (36 for a loss) to go with 17 sacks. He was also credited with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Ty’Jai Johnson

Crest | Junior

Johnson is among Crest’s top returning tacklers. Last fall, the 5-11, 220-pound defensive lineman finished with 88 tackles, with 16 in the opponents’ backfield. He also has six sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Derek Mitchell

Crest | Senior

Expect to see Mitchell in a number of positions, though defensive end may be where he contributes most this season for the Chargers. Last fall, he had 69 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery in helping Crest to nine wins.

Jeremiah Pagan

Ashbrook | Junior

The 6-2, 282-pound defensive lineman was part of a physical front which kept Ashbrook competitive throughout the 2022 season. Pagan had more than 20 tackles for a Green Wave defense which allowed 21 points per game.

Jaden Pierce

Shelby | Senior

A three-year starter, Pierce has 163 tackles (30 for a loss) and 6.5 sacks. His effort has helped the Golden Lions to 28 wins, two conference titles in addition to the fall 2021 NCHSAA 2A state title. He has received offers from Dartmouth, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State, Norfolk State, Richmond and The Citadel among others.

Letrasky Pressley

Ashbrook | Senior

Pressley adds another talented pass rusher to an already physical Ashbrook defensive line. A 6-2, 200-pound defensive end, he had 77 tackles (seven for a loss) with 1.5 sacks last fall. He also caused two fumbles, in addition to blocking two field goals and a punt.

Curtis Simpson

Kings Mountain | Senior

Recruited by more than a dozen schools, Simpson committed to the University of North Carolina on June 13, A three-year letter winner for the Mountaineer, the 6-4, 200-pound edge rusher has 120 career tackles (52 for a loss) and 31 sacks — 23 of which came last fall.

Gevianuta Walker

Lincolnton | Senior

A two-year letterman, the 6-2, 210-pound Walker had 24 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble last fall.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Here are 16 Gastonia, Shelby linemen to watch in 2023