Gastonia, Shelby area high school football: What you need to know about the 2023 season

Welcome to The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star high school football landing page, a collection of our coverage from the 2023 season. In here, you'll find links to all of stories about football in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties, including previews, predictions, feature stories, game coverage and more.

Bookmark this page to keep up with stories on area teams.

COACHES GIVE THEIR TAKE: Gastonia, Shelby high school football coaches reveal greatest hurdles

EYE ROLLS ABOUND: Transfer portal not popular among Gastonia, Shelby football coaches

Week 1

Mark your calendar

Preseason previews, predictions, analysis

Player watch lists

Features

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Gastonia, Shelby area guide to the 2023 season