Gastonia, Shelby area high school football: What you need to know about the 2023 season
Welcome to The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star high school football landing page, a collection of our coverage from the 2023 season. In here, you'll find links to all of stories about football in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties, including previews, predictions, feature stories, game coverage and more.
COACHES GIVE THEIR TAKE: Gastonia, Shelby high school football coaches reveal greatest hurdles
EYE ROLLS ABOUND: Transfer portal not popular among Gastonia, Shelby football coaches
Week 1
Your guide to Week 1 in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties: Picks, predictions
Mark your calendar
Preseason previews, predictions, analysis
Player watch lists
Features
Stuart Cramer football rallies around teammate diagnosed with leukemia
Ashbrook football has high hopes for 2023. NC State recruit Trent Mitchell is among the reasons why.
Burns football's Jeremiah Norris has lofty goals for the 2023 season. A familiar name hopes to help him hit the mark.
Who are the Gastonia, Shelby area's winningest high school football coaches?
What area teams will log the most bus miles during the 2023 football season?
