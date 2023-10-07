Gastonia, Shelby area high school football: Week 8 top performers

Week 8 of the high school football season in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties is in the books. Here are a bevy of noteworthy performances from Friday’s action.

Jayden Adams, Ashbrook: Intercepted a pass

Ryan Denton, Ashbrook: Threw two touchdown passes and ran for another.

J.J. Gordon, Ashbrook: Rushed for a touchdown and intercepted two Stuart Cramer passes.

Benjamin Gregory, Ashbrook: Rushed for a 25-yard touchdown.

Tavon Leslie, Ashbrook: Had two touchdown receptions.

Martino Smith, Ashbrook: Ran for a 20-yard touchdown.

Elijah Goodson, Burns: Returned an interception for a touchdown in a 70-7 win over THomas Jefferson.

Ethan Guy, Burns: Intercepted a pass.

Jonny Johnson, Burns: Rushed for a touchdown.

Treyzail Littlejohn, Burns: Ran for a 33-yard touchdown.

Ben Mauney, Burns: Completed a 44-yard touchdown pass, rushed for a 19-yard TD

Jeremiah Norris, Burns: Ran for touchdowns of five, 83, 76

Kamari Surratt, Burns: Caught a 44-yard touchdown pass, returned a kick 67 yards for a TD

A.J. Adams, Crest: Had a rushing touchdown and a TD reception in a 36-0 win over North Gaston.

Javarius Green Crest: Caught a touchdown pass.

Ny'Tavious Huskey, Crest: Threw two touchdown passes.

D’various Surratt, Crest: Returned an interception for a touchdown.

Quashon Tate, Crest: Rushed for a touchdown.

Isaac Brown, East Gaston: Rushed for a touchdown.

John Michael Green, East Gaston: Caught a touchdown pass.

C.J. Helms, East Gaston: Caught a touchdown pass.

Omarion McDowell, East Gaston: Ran for a touchdown.

Jayce Rowe, East Gaston: Caught a touchdown pass.

Trent Sherrill, East Gaston: Accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

Christian Holland, Forestview: Had two rushing touchdowns.

Javarion Brown, Hunter Huss: Ran for the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the Huskies’ 18-15 victory over Forestview.

Jesus Marin, Hunter Huss: Kicked a field goal late in the fourth to tie the game at 12-all.

Gene Neely, Hunter Huss: Had an interception.

Anthony Tate, Hunter Huss: Rushed for a touchdown.

Jayden Gash, Kings Mountain: Caught three passes for 79 yards in the Mountaineers’ 28-14 win over South Point.

Josiah Hill, Kings Mountain: Had eight carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Robert Kendrick, Kings Mountain: Had 17 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Rodney Unnasch, Kings Mountain: Caught two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Kandan Zollo, Kings Mountain: Completed 8-of-11 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

JaMarcus Boyd, East Gaston: Had 14 tackles.

Andre Bost, Lincolnton: Ran for touchdowns of 60 and 30 yards in a 49-13 win over West Caldwell. He also completed three touchdown passes.

Treylen Bost, Lincolnton: Ran for a 7-yard touchdown.

Zay Coleman, Lincolnton: Returned an interception for a touchdown.

Nehemiah Lynch, Lincolnton: Caught an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Andrew Phelps, Lincolnton: Caught a 20-yard touchdown pass. He also intercepted a pass.

Khalil Yarborough, Kings Mountain: Caught a touchdown pass.

Tavarian Blue, Mountain Island Charter: Had four tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 34-0 win over Christ the King.

Grayson Harvey, Mountain Island Charter: Completed 21-of-28 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns.

Reese Johnson, Mountain Island Charter: Caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, along with three tackles.

Caleb Murry, Mountain Island Charter: Had five catches for 101 yards and four tackles.

Cameron Outing, Mountain Island Charter: Had 10 tackles, three for a loss.

Caleb Shin, Mountain Island Charter: Caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Khiyale Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Had 18 tackles, a sack, tackle for a loss, caused fumble and a blocked punt.

Tyler Donahue, North Lincoln: Caught a 35-yard touchdown.

Eli Sipe, North Lincoln: Completed a 35-yard touchdown pass in North Lincoln’s 50-0 win over St. Stephen’s.

Shannon Wingate, North Lincoln: Ran for touchdowns of 21, 34, 4, 2 and 32 yards.

Patrick Blee, South Point: Rushed for 58 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

Chanyce Ford, South Point: Rushed for 125 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown in the Red Raiders’ 28-14 loss to Kings Mountain.

Isaiah Johnson, Stuart Cramer: Had a 64-yard touchdown reception in the Storm’s 41-6 loss to Ashbrook.

Cooper McMillan, Stuart Cramer: Completed a 64-yard touchdown pass.

Gideon Allen, West Lincoln: Rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown, in addition to going 2-for-4 for 12 yards and a touchdown. He also had five tackles and an interception.

Keegan Bostic, West Lincoln: Rushed for 128 yards on 24 carries, in addition to leading the Rebels with six tackles, four assists and a sacks.

Ben Sain, West Lincoln: Had six tackles, an assist

Jaylin Winnex, West Lincoln: Rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, along with four tackles, an assist and a pick-6.

