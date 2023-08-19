Gastonia, Shelby area high school football Week 1 top performers

Here are the top performers from Week 1 of high school football in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties.

Jamir Fox, Ashbrook: Had touchdown runs of 27 and 30 yards in a 55-12 loss to Forest Hills.

Mason Chastain, Bessemer City: Rushed for a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets’ 28-12 loss to East Rutherford.

Josiah Williams, Bessemer City: Returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown.

Ben Mauney, Burns: Threw three touchdown passes.

Jeremiah Norris, Burns: Ran for two touchdowns.

Kamari Surratt, Burns: Caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a touchdown.

Graham Warlick, Burns: Caught two touchdown passes.

A.J. Adams, Crest: Caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers’ 44-38 win over Gaffney.

Malachi Addison, Crest: Caught nine passes for 159 yards and a touchdown

Javarius Green, Crest: Caught three passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Aiden Carson, Crest: Rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Ny’Tavious Huskey, Crest: Completed 21-of-30 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to 87 rushing yards.

Curtis Helms, East Gaston: Had an interception.

Jayce Rowe, East Gaston: Caught a touchdown pass.

Omarion Pryor, East Gaston: Caught a 53-touchdown pass.

Trenton Sherrill, East Gaston: Threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Kameron Adams, Kings Mountain: Had an interception in a 34-17 win over Shelby.

Antonio Armstrong, Kings Mountain: Had a forced fumble and multiple pressures.

Josiah Hill, Kings Mountain: Rushed for a touchdown.

Teddy Jeffries, Kings Mountain: Rushed for a touchdown.

Robert Kendrick, Kings Mountain: Ran for a 40-yard touchdown.

Xzorian Lenair, Kings Mountain: Caught a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Jason Melton, Kings Mountain: Had an interception.

Curtis Simpson, Kings Mountain: Had multiple sacks.

Kandan Zollo, Kings Mountain: Had a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Max Thompson, Kings Mountain: Kicked a pair of field goals (30 and 39 yards).

Andre Bost, Lincolnton: Rushed for a touchdown in a 35-21 loss to South Point.

Khamoni Heath, Lincolnton: Rushed for a touchdown.

Nehemiah Lynch, Lincolnton: Rushed for a touchdown.

Reggie Daniels, Mountain Island Charter: Caught four passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to five tackles and an interception.

Jason Forsythe, Mountain Island Charter: Had nine tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Caleb Murry, Mountain Island Charter: Had four catches for 84 yards and three tackles.

Justice Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Caught five passes for 172 yards, in addition to three tackles.

Khiyale Washington, Mountain Island Charter: Had 14 tackles (two for a loss), two sacks, two blocked punts and a fumble recovery.

Grayson Harvey, Mountain Island Charter: Completed 11-of-15 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns.

Rodrick Brown, North Gaston: Rushed for a touchdown and had other solid gains in a 29-14 loss to East Gaston.

Josè Lopez, Shelby: Kicked a 31-yard field goal in a 34-17 loss to Kings Mountain.

Tristan Tate, Shelby: Caught a pair of touchdown passes.

Patrick Blee, South Point: Had 18 carries for 227 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Lincolnton.

Chanyce Ford, South Point: Had 29 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

J.J. Phansook, West Lincoln: Had eight tackles and an assist.

Drew Ponder, West Lincoln: Had seven tackles, an assist and recovered two fumbles.

Caden Smith, West Lincoln: Rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Jaylin Winnex, West Lincoln: Rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also had eight tackles, an assist and a forced fumble.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Gastonia, Shelby area Week 1 top performers