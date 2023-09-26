Gastonia, Shelby area football predictions: South Point-Crest showdown highlights Week 7

Here are previews for Week 6 high school football games in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties, with reporter Joe Hughes making a prediction for each.

‘Pick 3’: Top games for Week 7

South Point at Crest

Records: South Point is 3-2 (1-1 Big South 3A). Crest is 5-0 (2-0).

Radio: WOHS 101.5 FM/1390 AM

The word: South Point has taken three in a row from Crest, including playoff wins the past two years. The Chargers are averaging 54 points per game, with receivers A.J. Adams, Malachi Addison and Javarius Green accounting for 20 touchdown receptions between them. South Point counters with quarterback Patrick Blee (66 carries, 558 yards, 6 TD) and fullback Chanyce Ford (94 carries, 585 yards, 8 TDs).

Pick: Crest

CAREER MILESTONE: 'A lot of teams, a lot of players': Crest football's Sosebee nabs 100th career victory

BEST DAY EVER: How Kings Mountain football's 'Agent 0' was No. 1 in his team's rout of North Gaston

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill

Records: Both teams are 5-0, 2-0 in Catawba Valley 2A

The word: West Lincoln crossed one hurdle last week, dealing Maiden its first conference loss since 2019. The Rebels’ next task? Downing a Bunker Hill team limiting opponents to 13 points per game. Jaylin Winnex and Caden Smith pace a West Lincoln rushing attack averaging 301 yards per game. Bunker Hill has been more balanced this season, quarterback Redek Robinson completing 65% of passes for 822 yards and nine touchdowns. Jason Willis Jr. is also a handful to bring down, averaging 8.1 yards per carry to go with 14 TDs.

Pick: West Lincoln

North Gaston at Ashbrook

Records: North Gaston is 3-2 (1-1 Big South 3A). Ashbrook is 1-4 (1-1).

The word: Ashbrook seeks its second straight win Friday, hosting a North Gaston team working to change its identity in Gaston County and Big South 3A. Both teams’ ability — or lack thereof — to run the football could decide this one. NOGA features Jayvain Knox, who averages 10 yards per carry and five touchdowns this fall. On the other hand, Ashbrook goes as senior running back Jamir Fox goes, He rushed for 197 yards and three TDs, in addition to a 78-yard TD reception in last week’s win over Forestview.

Pick: Ashbrook

The rest

Big South 3A

Forestview (1-4, 0-2 Big South 3A) at Kings Mountain (5-0, 2-0): Forestview had issues stopping the run the past two weeks, allowing 251 yards in losses to North Gaston and Ashbrook. Meanwhile, Kings Mountain is vying for its third shutout in as many weeks. Game can be livestreamed at KMHS Sports YouTube page and heard via WCSL 1590 AM/92.9 FM.. | Pick: Kings Mountain

* Hunter Huss (2-3, 1-1) at Stuart Cramer (0-5, 0-2): Huss ended a three-game losing skid with a come-from-behind victory over South Point last week. Quarterback Javarion Brown and the Huskie offense looks to take advantage of a Cramer defense allowing 46.8 points per game. | Pick: Hunter Huss

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

* Burns (3-2, 1-0 Southern Piedmont 1A/2A) at Bessemer City (4-2, 2-0): Bessemer City has reeled off four wins in a row, spearheaded by the tough running of senior Anthony Smith. Burns poses a different test, though, its defense allowing seven points or less in three games this season. Game is also available at KTC Broadcasting YouTube. | Pick: Burns

* Shelby (3-3, 2-0) at Highland Tech (0-6, 0-2): Shelby has outscored its first two conference opponents 131-8. Highland Tech has been on the other end of the spectrum, allowing 54 points per game. | Pick: Shelby

* Thomas Jefferson (1-5, 0-2) at East Gaston (5-0, 1-0): A win by East Gaston sets a new school record for its best start to a football season. The Warriors are allowing 9.8 points per game, a trend likely to continue against a struggling Thomas Jefferson team. | Pick: East Gaston

Western Foothills 3A

* East Lincoln (3-2, 0-2 Western Foothills 3A) at West Iredell (5-0, 2-0): East Lincoln has allowed 91 points the last two weeks in losses to Hickory and Statesville. Meanwhile, West Iredell has scored 30 or more in four of their first five games, albeit against lesser competition. | Pick: East Lincoln

North Iredell (3-2, 2-0) at North Lincoln (2-3, 0-2): This game is of particular importance for North Lincoln, which can ill-afford a third consecutive loss in league play. Game can be heard via WLON 107.5 FM/1050 AM. | Pick: North Lincoln

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys (4-1, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) at Lincolnton (1-4, 1-1): The teams combined for 770 yards and 77 points in last year’s meeting. Lincolnton’s Andre Bost and Khamoni Heath caught stride last week, each rushing for more than 100 yards. Game can be heard at LincolnCounty.com. | Pick: Lincolnton

Catawba Shores 1A/2A

* Winston-Salem Prep (1-4, 0-2 Catawba Shores 1A/2A) at Mountain Island Charter (3-2, 0-2): Wideout Justice Washington’s had a breakout season, catching 23 passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns. He may need to have a greater impact after losing all-purpose man Reggie Daniel to injury last week. | Pick: Mountain Island Charter

* — Game being live-streamed on NFHS Network.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Gastonia, Shelby area Week 7 predictions, preview