Gastonia Bolognia sandwich anyone? 2nd of 8 potential rebrands has been announced

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Baseball Club has announced its “What if Night #2.”

From June 4 to June 9, the team will rebrand as the Gastonia Bolognia.

This will be the second of eight temporary theme nights as the team tries to pick a new name for 2025 and beyond.

According to team officials, the wordmark pays homage to the southern hospitality offered in Gastonia. The logo shows cheese in the shape of North Carolina being pulled in a bologna sandwich.

Merch for Gastonia Bolognia will also be available during the homestand. To check it out or purchase, click here.

