Gastonia’s baseball team bringing the heat with Ghost Peppers theme night

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia baseball Club wants fans to feel the heat this summer.

The independent league team announced its theme Monday for “What if Night No. 4” — the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

“No hotter community than Gastonia, so get ready to turn up the heat as we combine the best town around with blazing speed on the bases and scorching power at the plate,” the team wrote.

According to Britannica, the ghost pepper has an average of about 1 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU), and is as host as a Scotch Bonnet or habanero pepper.

The Ghost Peppers is the latest of potential permanent names starting with the 2025 season. The team will wear the alternate gear on Aug. 2-4.

Associated merchandise is on sale now on the Baseball Club website. Other themes announced include the Gastonia “Gastronauts” and “Bolognia.”

The Atlantic League team is under new ownership after financial and legal troubles plagued previous management.

