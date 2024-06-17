Gastonia Baseball Club honoring bees (and zombies) with latest team name option

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Baseball Club is honoring its history with conserving certain insects with its next possible future team name.

The independent league team’s What If Night No. 5 introduces the Gastonia Zombees. Gastonia was officially the 74th Bee City USA affiliate in the nation. The program cities create safe bee habitats and host community events, while also helping other pollinators like butterflies and moths.

Further, nearby Bessemer City is often shortened as “B-City,” and its local high school is the Yellow Jackets.

Bee City USA says pollinators like bees are responsible for approximately one third of the food and drink we consume.

The team is ushering out the options throughout the season to use next year and beyond. They will wear the Zombees uniforms for its home games Aug. 16-18, with merchandise available for purchase online.

The team says the Zombees logo “serves as a warning to all opponents as they bring the power from graveyard to dugout.”

Other “What If Night” themes include the Galactic Dinos, Gastronauts and Ghost Peppers.

The Atlantic League team is under new ownership after financial and legal troubles plagued previous management.

