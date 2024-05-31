Gasperini reveals ‘important’ offer from Premier League club

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed he has received an ‘important proposal’ from an unnamed Premier League club in recent days.

Gasperini is celebrating leading Atalanta to Europa League success this season, after the Italian side beat German champions Bayer Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.

It marks the first silverware of Gasperini’s reign at Atalanta, a crowning moment for a tenure that has seen the 66-year-old keep the Serie A side punching above their weight both domestically and in Europe.

After inheriting a team struggling near the bottom of the division, Gasperini has turned Atalanta into regulars at the top end of the table. La Dea secured three consecutive top three finishes in Serie A between 2019 and 2021 and will compete in the Champions League again next season.

The veteran coach has revealed there has been interest from Premier League clubs in his services in recent weeks, but said he plans to remain with Atalanta.

“I’ve received an important proposal from a Premier League club in the recent days, weeks,” told Gazzetta.

“I can’t accept and leave Italy now, I feel good here and I’m planning my future here with Atalanta.”

