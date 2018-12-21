Gasparilla Bowl loss caps off USF's horrendous finish to 2018

Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green (17) eludes South Florida’s Vincent Jackson Jr. on an 11-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

South Florida made some college football history on Thursday night. It was not the good kind.

With its 38-20 loss to Marshall in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, a game played at USF’s home stadium, the Bulls finished the season with a 7-6 record. As pointed out by ESPN’s Chris Fallica, that marked the first time in FBS history that a team has started a season 7-0 only to finish it with six consecutive losses.

There were a few underwhelming efforts during the 7-0 start, but the Bulls still rose up to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25. But it was all downhill from there. USF closed out the regular season by losing to Houston, Tulane, Cincinnati, Temple and UCF — all by double-digits.

More of USF’s issues were on display Thursday night against Marshall, The Bulls’ defense allowed 503 yards of offense, including 282 and five touchdowns on the ground. The Thundering Herd scored three touchdowns in a span of five minutes in the first quarter to jump out to a 21-7 lead.

The Marshall lead grew to 28-10 by halftime. USF’s offense played a bit better in the second half, but never got closer than 31-20. A fourth-quarter touchdown run by Keion Davis, the game’s MVP, put things out of reach, giving Marshall its seventh consecutive bowl victory, including six straight with Doc Holliday as head coach.

This moment after a late first-half score for Marshall, which finished the season with a 9-4 record, pretty much summed up the night for both sides:

(via ESPN)

Ahead of his third season as head coach, USF coach Charlie Strong really has some work to do — especially with UCF thriving over in Orlando.

And to celebrate the silliness of a bowl game sponsored by a lawn mower company, here is ESPN’s Paul Carcaterra reporting from atop a Bad Boy Mower.

(via ESPN)

Long live the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl!

