Breaking News:

Stanford tops Arizona 54-53 in title game to win NCAA women's tournament

Gasol only Lakers starter to reach double-digits in loss to Clippers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Logan Newman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marc Gasol, who had only played five games since the start of March and not broken into double-figure points in any of them, was the only positive on offense in the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

That was not a recipe for success. With no other starters even reaching double-digit points, the Lakers suffered their lowest-scoring game of the season and never led in the 104-86 loss to the Clippers.

Gasol scored 11 points in 18 minutes of play. The other four starters, all of whom played at least 28 minutes, combined for 31 points.

The Lakers may have been without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but head coach Frank Vogel didn’t give an out to his players who did take the court in the 18-point loss, the team’s largest margin of defeat since March 3.

“There’s no excuses here,” he said, according to Spectrum SportsNet. “The guys that are playing have what it takes.”

Their offensive effort couldn’t counter that of Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris. Leonard flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Morris had a game-high 22 points on a very efficient 9-for-13 shooting, including 4-for-5 from deep.

The Clippers started to pull away with a 23-10 run over the first nine minutes of the second quarter, and lifted their lead up to 24 before settling in.

The Lakers shot just 40% from the field and were destroyed on the glass by a 50-36 margin. The Clippers’ 13 offensive rebounds were almost twice the number as the Lakers’ seven. And though the Lakers did a good job limiting fouls, committing only 11 during the game, the Clippers made up for it by making 14 for their 28 3-pointers — twice as many makes as the Lakers — and shooting 47.7% from the field.

Gasol went 3-for-3 from deep. The other Lakers starters went 2-for-16. Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso were the only players on the team to make a 3-pointer.

“We’ve gotta collapse the defense. We’ve gotta screen better. Doing everything a little better and sacrificing for your teammates — sacrificing by cutting, moving, burning the extra calorie for somebody else, creating a vacuum when you cut, is going to force the other team to help,” Gasol said.

“We do it sometimes. … When teams like today are a little more physical, a little more aggressive, with a little more size, that movement’s gonna be even more important.”

With the loss, the Lakers are now tied for fourth place in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets, who play Sunday night. The Clippers gain a game on the Lakers to elevate their lead in third place.

Recommended Stories

  • Warriors at Hawks: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, rookie watch, previous result, start time on April 4

    In the final contest of a three-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors will meet the Atlanta Hawks. Here are all the details on how to watch.

  • Clippers rout short-handed Lakers 104-86, end 2-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Marcus Morris scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the short-handed Lakers in a 104-86 victory on Sunday to end a two-game skid. Kawhi Leonard had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Paul George added 16 points for the Clippers. ''We set the tone early defensively, we were physical and got into bodies,'' Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

  • Report: Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

    Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.

  • Clippers 'get moving' and show championship-contending skills in dominating Lakers

    The Clippers held the short-handed Lakers to a season low in points during a 104-86 victory on Sunday afternoon at Staples Center.

  • LeBron on Gonzaga-UCLA classic: ‘One of the best games i’ve seen’

    LeBron James was hyped like many on social media on Saturday night as he saw Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hit a game-winning 3-pointer over UCLA.

  • Cris Cyborg headlines Bellator 259 in rematch with Leslie Smith

    One of the most dominant female fighters in MMA history will return this spring in a rematch.

  • Bulls: Ever-steady Tomáš Satoranský brings big spark in Nets win

    The veteran guard posted his first double-double of the season and hit multiple big shots in the Bulls' losing-streak-snapping victory.

  • Stanford and Arizona meet in all Pac-12 NCAA title game

    It's been nearly three decades since Tara VanDerveer last won a national championship at Stanford. The Wildcats are playing in their first championship game ever after knocking off top-ranked Connecticut in the Final Four. “It’s just I think a credit to how competitive the Pac-12 is,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said.

  • Jordan, Jabbar, Russell and Magic won NCAA and NBA titles, but it's become a rare feat

    At one time, the hallmark of a successful NBA player could be traced to his college team’s track record. But that's no longer the case.

  • Trail Blazers post second-largest victory margin of all time against depleted Oklahoma City

    Portland puts eight players in double figures in rout of Thunder.

  • Here’s the list of Bears that will be free agents in 2022

    While we're still a few months from the start of the 2021 season, we're taking a look at those Bears that will be free agents in 2022.

  • Nets itching for a fully healthy roster after Sunday afternoon loss to the Bulls

    Brooklyn's Jeff Green and Blake Griffin explain how the injury bug has been hurting the Nets and resulting in a lot of different lineups.

  • British triathlon specialist breaks 5km road world record - but will it count?

    A Scottish triathlon specialist ran an astonishing world-record beating time in the 5km road race on Saturday in the latest shock result from an athlete wearing 'super shoes'. Beth Potter, wearing carbon-plated Asics shoes, ran 14:41 at the Podium 5km, two seconds faster than the benchmark set in February by Beatrice Chepkoech in Monaco. The unstoppable rise of the 'super shoe' - and how it caused 'mayhem' in athletics However, her feat may not count in the record books due to World Athletics regulations that stipulate that anti-doping officials should have been on site at the meeting in Barrowford, Lancashire. While the Barrowford event has a licence permit from both Run Britain and the Association of Running Clubs (ARC), World Athletics requires a strict criteria on world record times - from course accuracy pre-race measurements and the presence of anti-doping officers. The sport will now wait for the governing bodies to make their judgement on the performance. Regardless of ratification, Potter's time is in fact the second-fastest in history after Joyciline Jepkosgei recorded 14:32 before the 5km became an official world record discipline in 2018.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/04/2021

  • NBA players react to ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ movie trailer

    The movie trailer for "Space Jam" was released on Saturday as the world got its first look at LeBron James in the highly-anticipated sequel.

  • Who needs Twitter? Trump wishes happy Easter to 'radical left crazies'

    Ex-president marks holy day with brief, abusive statementTrump ‘money bomb’ raised millions from unwitting donors Donald Trump smiles, in the Oval Office in April last year. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump is reportedly working on a social media platform of his own, after being banned from Twitter and Facebook for inciting the Capitol riot. He has also launched a new website, which presents a highly selective history of his single term in power and offers the chance to book appearances or personal greetings. But Trump has also said he may not need his new platform, because the short, often tweet-length statements he now propels into journalists’ inboxes from Mar-a-Lago in Florida communicate his views as effectively as any tweet ever could. On Sunday the former president seemed to test the theory, mimicking world leaders including Pope Francis, if not echoing their sense of dignity and appeals for peace on a major religious holiday, by releasing a statement to mark Easter Sunday. “Happy Easter to ALL,” Trump said, “including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!” The presidential election was not rigged, however often Trump repeats a lie repeatedly thrown out of court. Joe Biden beat him by more than 7m votes and by 306-232 in the electoral college. But for Trump supporters, the statement may have carried a raucous echo of what were for them happier times, when he regularly tweeted diplomatic communiqués such as: “Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest – and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault.” Tellingly, Trump’s Easter statement did not set off the kind of explosions in the news media his tweets once did. Instead of prompting deadline scrambles and front-page headlines, it seemed to engender a sort of mild ennui. “Jesus couldn’t have said it any better,” wrote Ken Vogel of the New York Times. The writer Robert Schlesinger asked: “What is the phrase my religious friends use when in doubt? What would Jesus whine?” David Frum, once a speechwriter for George W Bush, now a prominent Trump critic on the American right, called it “an Easter Sunday message of resentment and rage”. “It’s an enduring good joke,” he added, “that Donald Trump has zero understanding of Christian faith – and that if he ever did understand it, he would 100% oppose and reject it.” A few hours later, Trump tried again. This time, his statement simply said: “Happy Easter!”

  • Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs meets his moment with NCAA tourney buzzer beater: 'You'll never be able to relive this'

    Jalen Suggs' game-winning NCAA tournament heave puts him in a rare category alongside Christian Laettner, Kris Jenkins and others. He'll be remembered forever for one shot.

  • Augusta National now a 10-day celebration at home of Masters

    To their right was Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, smashing drivers into the horizon, one fueled by protein shakes and the other by his own brand of coffee. More surprising was a Brooks Koepka sighting, considering he had surgery less than three weeks ago. More than the first major of the year, Augusta has become a 10-day celebration at the home of the Masters.

  • Pirates place 3B Hayes on IL with left wrist strain

    The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left wrist. Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Manager Derek Shelton said X-rays were negative, but an MRI showed some inflammation.

  • Gonzaga vs. Baylor | National Championship Preview

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek gives you an instant breakdown of the NCAA Tournament National Championship game between 1-seed Gonzaga and 1-seed Baylor.