Gaskin runs for 2 TDs, No. 10 Washington beats UCLA 31-24 Washington running back Myles Gaskin, top, loses his helmet as he is tackled by UCLA linebacker Lokeni Toailoa (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Myles Gaskin rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Browning passed for 265 yards and No. 10 Washington beat UCLA 31-24 on Saturday.

The Huskies led 24-7 at halftime but saw the Bruins climb back within a touchdown twice in the fourth quarter. Washington took a 31-17 lead with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that took 6:45 off the clock and ended with Gaskin's 1-yard TD on a direct snap with 3:42 remaining.

Joshua Kelley scored on a 2-yard run with 1:38 left, and the Bruins attempted an onside kick, but Washington recovered and ran out the clock.

''When the game was on the line we made the plays when we needed,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''UCLA did a nice job of shortening the game as they got back into it.''

Browning completed 18 of 26 passes with one TD and one interception. The senior also ran for a score as Washington (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) got its first win at the Rose Bowl over UCLA since 1995.

''It feels pretty good to get the win down here. There's always stuff we need to work on, but now we're moving on,'' Browning said.

Aaron Fuller had five receptions for 100 yards, including a 25-yard TD catch in the first quarter that opened the scoring.

UCLA freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 27 of 38 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kelley finished with 116 yards on 27 carries, becoming the first Bruins running back to have two straight 100-yard games since Paul Perkins in 2015.

The Bruins, who are in their first year under coach Chip Kelly, fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1943. They are 0-2 in the Pac-12.

''At the end of the day you are judged by winning and losing. We made some improvements but we'll see where we go from here,'' Kelly said.

The Huskies extended the lead to 10-0 on Peyton Henry's 26-yard field goal with 11:45 remaining in the first half.

UCLA got on the board less than two minutes later when Thompson-Robinson went 5 for 5 for 71 yards on a 75-yard drive, culminating in a 9-yard TD pass to Theo Howard.

Washington took a 24-7 lead at halftime on 1-yard runs by Gaskin and Browning.

The Bruins, who had been outscored 83-31 in the second half in their first four games, got within 24-17 early in the fourth quarter. JJ Molson hit a 49-yard field goal and Caleb Wilson had a 9-yard TD catch to complete a 17-play, 90-yard drive.

''I think we just trusted Josh and some of the running backs, and gave them the rock over and over and over again. Got the running game going, which eventually opened up the passing game,'' Wilson said. ''But those are the long drives we need throughout the season to set the tone of the game and keep the ball in our hands and let the defense get some rest, and the running backs did a good job of moving the chains over and over again.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies' pass defense, which had been the team's strength, struggled against a freshman quarterback. They had not allowed a passing TD since the Sept. 1 opener against Auburn.

UCLA: The Bruins showed more spark in the second half than they had in their previous four games, which could be a sign that Kelly's young team is beginning to show some growth.

UP NEXT

Washington: Travels to No. 18 Oregon next Saturday. The Huskies have won the last two meetings against the Ducks.

UCLA: At California next Saturday. The Bruins have defeated the Bears in four of their last five meetings.

---

