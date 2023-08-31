Gaskin has bumpy ride to join Vikings backfield

Hurricane Idalia threatened new Vikings running back Myles Gaskin's chance of getting from Florida to his first practice in Eagan on Thursday.

But Gaskin, the former Dolphins back, had only a two-hour delay for his trip to Minnesota on Wednesday night. The flight through the storm created more anxiety.

"I'm terrified of flying, so that wind and turbulence had me stressed out, sweating like crazy next to a stranger," Gaskin said after Thursday's practice. "Yeah, I'm glad I made it."

After getting released by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Gaskin jumped at his first opportunity elsewhere when the Vikings called. He said he's excited for the chance to contribute in a Minnesota backfield that could use veteran experience behind starter Alexander Mattison.

"Just study up," Gaskin said. "Learn this offense as quick as you can. I know everybody in the running back room is going to help me out. Everybody has been real cool."

Gaskin, a 26-year-old former seventh-round pick, dealt with a shoulder injury and a new coaching staff last season that didn't want to deploy him as much. After leading Miami in rushing in 2020 and 2021, he was inactive for 11 games and ended the year on injured reserve.

"Soak up as much game as I possibly could with not playing," Gaskin said, "and try to become a better player, and be able to capitalize on all that this year."

The Vikings have an opening. Kene Nwangwu was placed on injured reserve with a lower back injury that kept the dynamic kick returner out of training camp. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said there's no timeline for Nwangwu's return, but they're hopeful he plays this season. He will miss at least the first four games, per NFL rules.

Second-year running back Ty Chandler, who returned 37 kicks in college, will get the first crack at kick returner.

"I know he's comfortable back there," O'Connell said. "We're going to take a look at some other guys. … [But] I think he's earned the right to get those first opportunities. Knowing Ty, I'm sure he's going to take it and run with it."

2023 team captains

Players voted for eight team captains whom O'Connell announced to the team after Wednesday's practice: quarterback Kirk Cousins, right tackle Brian O'Neill, receiver Justin Jefferson, fullback C.J. Ham, safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Jordan Hicks, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and safety Josh Metellus.

This is a first for Jefferson, the 24-year-old superstar.

"What he does between the white lines speaks for itself," O'Connell said. "The next step for him, and something he really wants, is to assume more of a leadership role. He had a great example sitting next to him his first three years in the league in Adam Thielen."

'Taking risks'

The Vikings parted with receiver Jalen Reagor and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, both acquired via trade for draft picks last year. Minnesota sent a 2023 seventh-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia for Reagor, who had eight catches last season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to Houston for Blacklock and a seventh-round pick.

"First and foremost it's difficult because you brought in two people," Adofo-Mensah said. "Ross is somebody I really enjoyed getting to know, same with Jalen. Those conversations are hard. … Ultimately, we're going to keep taking risks in this organization."

Who starts at linebacker?

Second-year linebacker Brian Asamoah is recovered from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the preseason, according to O'Connell, who didn't get into specifics about whether Asamoah or undrafted rookie Ivan Pace Jr. would start next to Hicks in the Sept. 10 opener against the Buccaneers.

"We'll keep working through what that looks like," O'Connell said. "Could have some packages with all three of those guys on the field. I think that's the versatile approach we want to take."

Muse family reunion

Nick Muse became the fourth tight end on the initial 53-man roster after a strong summer. His brother, Tanner, was claimed by the Chargers this week, setting up a Muse family reunion when the Vikings and Chargers play Sept. 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We'll see if I even get a paycheck that week," Muse said, "because I'll get so many tickets and hotel rooms for all my guests. Whoever wants to come from back home, if I can get them in the hotel and get them a ticket, I will."

Practice squad complete

The Vikings filled out the practice squad by re-signing linebacker Nick Vigil and adding three offensive linemen: Henry Byrd, Hakeem Adeniji and Tyrese Robinson.