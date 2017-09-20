Gase leaves open possibility of Timmons rejoining Dolphins

FILE - This is a 2017 file photo of Lawrence Timmons, of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Timmons has been suspended indefinitely by the Dolphins after he went AWOL on the eve of the team's season opener. The Dolphins announced the move in a one-sentence news release Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, a day off for the team. Timmons' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he had no immediate comment on the decision. (AP Photo/File)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he'll decide later whether to let linebacker Lawrence Timmons rejoin the team.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he went AWOL Saturday, the day before the Dolphins' season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers. When asked about violations of team culture, Gase left open the possibility of Timmons returning.

''Every situation's different, and I would say that you can be forgiven if the right steps are taken,'' Gase said.

The Dolphins suspended Timmons on Tuesday, when they also acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints for a fifth-round draft pick in 2018. Gase said the team had been working to acquire Anthony even before the issue with Timmons.

Anthony might play Sunday at the New York Jets, Gase said.

