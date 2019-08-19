Gase: Bell won't make Jets debut until regular season New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell participates in a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Le'Veon Bell's debut with the New York Jets will not come until the regular season after Adam Gase announced the star running back will be held out of the final two preseason games.

Gase says Sunday he was leaning toward that decision, but a season-ending knee injury to linebacker Avery Williamson in the Jets' preseason loss at Atlanta on Thursday night sealed it.

Bell has looked good in training camp after sitting out all last season in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh. Gase and the Jets don't want to take any unnecessary risks with Bell, who signed a four-year, $52 million contract and will be a major part of the offense.

Gase adds that he's happy with where Bell is at physically and is confident the running back will be ready for New York's season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 8.

