Gas prices hit highest of year

Aug. 10—Gas prices hit the highest national average of the year this week, while pump prices are also up in the city and in the region.

Gas prices are up six cents in New Castle and three cents in western Pennsylvania, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.

In the city, the average price is $3.30. The region prices is $3.33 a gallon.

The national average is up two cents to $3.19.

Gas is $1.02 more than a year ago, a nickel more than a month ago and two cents more than a week ago. Pump prices fluctuated across the country last week with states seeing as much as a nine-cent jump to a seven-cent decrease.

The variation in prices is partly attributed to the U.S. seeing an increase in demand and decrease in stocks, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).