Gas prices hit highest of year

New Castle News, Pa.
·1 min read

Aug. 10—Gas prices hit the highest national average of the year this week, while pump prices are also up in the city and in the region.

Gas prices are up six cents in New Castle and three cents in western Pennsylvania, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.

In the city, the average price is $3.30. The region prices is $3.33 a gallon.

The national average is up two cents to $3.19.

Gas is $1.02 more than a year ago, a nickel more than a month ago and two cents more than a week ago. Pump prices fluctuated across the country last week with states seeing as much as a nine-cent jump to a seven-cent decrease.

The variation in prices is partly attributed to the U.S. seeing an increase in demand and decrease in stocks, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin hits 3-month high above $45,000

    Bitcoin is 'eyeing a major breakout above $40,000, bolstered by the proposed crypto amendment in the US infrastructure bill,' said Joe DiPasquale, CEO at BitBull Capital.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • Grilling could soon get more expensive. Tyson Foods, the world's second-largest meat processor, has already hiked prices as much as 40% - and says there's more on the way.

    Tyson Foods has already put up the price of pork 40%, and will hike up prices for retailers again next month because of "unprecedented" costs.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • A pizza restaurant owner says he poached staff from rivals thanks to his earlier closing time, and says 'everything is fair game' during the labor shortage

    A Your Pie pizza franchisee in Iowa told Bloomberg that he's instructed his general managers to poach workers from rival restaurants.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • U.S. small business optimism drops as labor shortages persist

    Small business owners across the United States grew less confident in the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 2.8 points to a reading of 99.7 in July, almost erasing all of June's gain. Six of the 10 index components declined, three improved and one was left unchanged.

  • Won't get a COVID-19 vaccine? Some bosses may charge you $20 to $50 more for health insurance on every paycheck

    Tyson Foods, United Airlines, CNN and the military are requiring COVID-19 shots. Will your boss join the list? Could they charge you more for insurance?

  • ‘MiamiCoin’ crypto already has netted nearly $1M. But can the city pocket it?

    “Every 10 minutes the city of Miami essentially gets richer.”

  • Dermal Fillers Market Size | Hit USD 6.25 Billion by 2028 and Exhibit 10.8% CAGR

    Top Players Covered in the Dermal Fillers Market Research Report Are Anika Therapeutics Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Suneva Medical (California, U.S.), Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada), DR. Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Isreal), SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD. (U.K), Bioxis Pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France), BIOPLUS CO. LTD. (South Korea), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Mumbai, India), Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.), Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland), Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany),

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • France extends health pass restrictions

    On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

  • Porsche SE faces U.S. lawsuit over dieselgate scandal

    Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, is facing a lawsuit in the United States over claims related to the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal. The suit, filed with the Supreme Court of the state of New York in April, targets Porsche SE as well as former members of the management and supervisory boards of Volkswagen, Porsche SE said in its half-year report. Porsche SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen, did not identify the plaintiffs and did not detail or quantify possible claims, saying the action had not yet been served.

  • A Black former Starbucks employee claims managers didn't protect him from a customer who repeatedly called him a 'n-----.' He's suing the company.

    Dayshawn Rodriguez told his manager he didn't want to serve the customer anymore but they said this wasn't possible, according to a legal complaint.

  • Indian social media influencers are marketing cryptocurrencies like soap and shampoo

    Celebrities who have promoted cryptocurrencies on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter include Tanmay Bhat, Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina, Radhika Apte, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Manoj Bajpayee, Ishant Sharma and Dinesh Karthik.