Gas prices fell across most Canadian cities this week, B.C. city notches largest decline

Gas prices fell across most Canadian cities this week, with Vancouver booking one of the largest declines at the pumps over the past seven days.

British Columbia's largest city saw the price for a litre of regular gasoline fall 6.4 cents between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 to $1.777 per litre. Abbotsford, B.C. led this week's declines with a 8.6 cent drop. The average price nationwide fell nearly a cent to $1.538 per litre.

The cheapest price at the pump in Canada, of more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Kalibrate, was found in Calgary at $1.27 per litre.

Lower gas prices helped push Canada's inflation rate to 3.1 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada data released on Tuesday. The federal agency said gasoline prices fell 6.4 per cent compared to September, largely due to lower refining margins, and producers switching to cheaper winter blends. On an annualized basis, gas prices fell 7.8 per cent in October, driven by a base-year effect related to past OPEC+ production cuts.

In the United States, gasoline prices fell to their lowest level of 2023 ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. Data from AAA shows drivers in 13 states paying less the US$3 per gallon.

"People are going to have more money to spend based on spending less for gasoline," Tom Kloza, head of energy analysis at OPIS, told Yahoo Finance Live in a recent interview.

"There is going to be a significant tailwind for consumers on their expenses for fuel," he added.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location Nov. 16 Nov. 23 Price change Canada Average (V) 154.7 153.8 -0.9 WHITEHORSE 189.9 189.9 0 VANCOUVER* 184.1 177.7 -6.4 VICTORIA 179.9 179.9 0 PRINCE GEORGE 163.6 162.4 -1.2 KAMLOOPS 168.3 166.3 -2 KELOWNA 166.9 163.9 -3 FORT ST. JOHN 165.1 165.1 0 ABBOTSFORD 171.9 163.3 -8.6 YELLOWKNIFE 168.9 168.9 0 CALGARY* 131 127 -4 RED DEER 136.9 134.9 -2 EDMONTON 133 130.8 -2.2 LETHBRIDGE 140.5 139.3 -1.2 LLOYDMINSTER 134.9 132 -2.9 GRANDE PRAIRIE 141.9 137.7 -4.2 REGINA* 147.8 147.8 0 SASKATOON 142.8 141.7 -1.1 PRINCE ALBERT 143.9 143.9 0 MOOSE JAW 151.4 146.9 -4.5 WINNIPEG * 152.9 149.9 -3 BRANDON 155.9 149.2 -6.7 CITY OF TORONTO* 149.6 150.5 0.9 BRAMPTON 148.6 149.2 0.6 ETOBICOKE 149.9 149.2 -0.7 MISSISSAUGA 149.1 150 0.9 NORTH YORK 150 150.6 0.6 SCARBOROUGH 149.4 150.5 1.1 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 149.9 150.5 0.6 OTTAWA 150 150.7 0.7 KINGSTON 145.5 144.5 -1 PETERBOROUGH 147.5 139.7 -7.8 WINDSOR 149 149.8 0.8 LONDON 149.8 150 0.2 SUDBURY 153.6 154.5 0.9 SAULT STE MARIE 151.7 150.9 -0.8 THUNDER BAY 159 153.9 -5.1 NORTH BAY 156.1 157 0.9 TIMMINS 157.1 156.6 -0.5 HAMILTON 148.8 149.7 0.9 ST. CATHARINES 143.4 145.6 2.2 BARRIE 149.2 149.8 0.6 BRANTFORD 146.9 146.6 -0.3 GUELPH 149.6 150.9 1.3 KITCHENER 150 150.2 0.2 OSHAWA 147.8 148.6 0.8 SARNIA 146.3 149.8 3.5 MONTRÉAL* 162.5 163.6 1.1 QUÉBEC 169.3 164.9 -4.4 SHERBROOKE 166.6 163.9 -2.7 GASPÉ 168.7 173.7 5 CHICOUTIMI 151.5 144.8 -6.7 RIMOUSKI 167.4 163.4 -4 TROIS RIVIÈRES 167.4 163.7 -3.7 DRUMMONDVILLE 162.3 158.7 -3.6 VAL D'OR 164.6 159.6 -5 GATINEAU 158 154.2 -3.8 SAINT JOHN* 158.7 160.9 2.2 FREDERICTON 159.2 161.3 2.1 MONCTON 159.5 161.7 2.2 BATHURST 159.3 161.7 2.4 EDMUNDSTON 158.9 160.9 2 MIRAMICHI 160.6 162.7 2.1 CAMPBELLTON 160.6 159.9 -0.7 SUSSEX 158.3 160.1 1.8 WOODSTOCK 160.5 162.7 2.2 HALIFAX* 159.1 161.7 2.6 SYDNEY 161 163.7 2.7 YARMOUTH 160.1 162.8 2.7 TRURO 160.2 162.9 2.7 KENTVILLE 159.7 162.3 2.6 NEW GLASGOW 160.2 162.9 2.7 CHARLOTTETOWN* 158.6 161.5 2.9 ST JOHNS* 168.8 167.6 -1.2 GANDER 171.3 170.1 -1.2 LABRADOR CITY 175.4 174.2 -1.2 CORNER BROOK 169.5 168.3 -1.2 GRAND FALLS 171.3 170.1 -1.2

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

