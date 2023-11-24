Gas prices fell across most Canadian cities this week, B.C. city notches largest decline
Gas prices fell across most Canadian cities this week, with Vancouver booking one of the largest declines at the pumps over the past seven days.
British Columbia's largest city saw the price for a litre of regular gasoline fall 6.4 cents between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 to $1.777 per litre. Abbotsford, B.C. led this week's declines with a 8.6 cent drop. The average price nationwide fell nearly a cent to $1.538 per litre.
The cheapest price at the pump in Canada, of more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Kalibrate, was found in Calgary at $1.27 per litre.
Lower gas prices helped push Canada's inflation rate to 3.1 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada data released on Tuesday. The federal agency said gasoline prices fell 6.4 per cent compared to September, largely due to lower refining margins, and producers switching to cheaper winter blends. On an annualized basis, gas prices fell 7.8 per cent in October, driven by a base-year effect related to past OPEC+ production cuts.
In the United States, gasoline prices fell to their lowest level of 2023 ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. Data from AAA shows drivers in 13 states paying less the US$3 per gallon.
"People are going to have more money to spend based on spending less for gasoline," Tom Kloza, head of energy analysis at OPIS, told Yahoo Finance Live in a recent interview.
"There is going to be a significant tailwind for consumers on their expenses for fuel," he added.
Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.
(All figures in CAD cents)
Location
Nov. 16
Nov. 23
Price change
Canada Average (V)
154.7
153.8
-0.9
WHITEHORSE
189.9
189.9
0
VANCOUVER*
184.1
177.7
-6.4
VICTORIA
179.9
179.9
0
PRINCE GEORGE
163.6
162.4
-1.2
KAMLOOPS
168.3
166.3
-2
KELOWNA
166.9
163.9
-3
FORT ST. JOHN
165.1
165.1
0
ABBOTSFORD
171.9
163.3
-8.6
YELLOWKNIFE
168.9
168.9
0
CALGARY*
131
127
-4
RED DEER
136.9
134.9
-2
EDMONTON
133
130.8
-2.2
LETHBRIDGE
140.5
139.3
-1.2
LLOYDMINSTER
134.9
132
-2.9
GRANDE PRAIRIE
141.9
137.7
-4.2
REGINA*
147.8
147.8
0
SASKATOON
142.8
141.7
-1.1
PRINCE ALBERT
143.9
143.9
0
MOOSE JAW
151.4
146.9
-4.5
WINNIPEG *
152.9
149.9
-3
BRANDON
155.9
149.2
-6.7
CITY OF TORONTO*
149.6
150.5
0.9
BRAMPTON
148.6
149.2
0.6
ETOBICOKE
149.9
149.2
-0.7
MISSISSAUGA
149.1
150
0.9
NORTH YORK
150
150.6
0.6
SCARBOROUGH
149.4
150.5
1.1
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
149.9
150.5
0.6
OTTAWA
150
150.7
0.7
KINGSTON
145.5
144.5
-1
PETERBOROUGH
147.5
139.7
-7.8
WINDSOR
149
149.8
0.8
LONDON
149.8
150
0.2
SUDBURY
153.6
154.5
0.9
SAULT STE MARIE
151.7
150.9
-0.8
THUNDER BAY
159
153.9
-5.1
NORTH BAY
156.1
157
0.9
TIMMINS
157.1
156.6
-0.5
HAMILTON
148.8
149.7
0.9
ST. CATHARINES
143.4
145.6
2.2
BARRIE
149.2
149.8
0.6
BRANTFORD
146.9
146.6
-0.3
GUELPH
149.6
150.9
1.3
KITCHENER
150
150.2
0.2
OSHAWA
147.8
148.6
0.8
SARNIA
146.3
149.8
3.5
MONTRÉAL*
162.5
163.6
1.1
QUÉBEC
169.3
164.9
-4.4
SHERBROOKE
166.6
163.9
-2.7
GASPÉ
168.7
173.7
5
CHICOUTIMI
151.5
144.8
-6.7
RIMOUSKI
167.4
163.4
-4
TROIS RIVIÈRES
167.4
163.7
-3.7
DRUMMONDVILLE
162.3
158.7
-3.6
VAL D'OR
164.6
159.6
-5
GATINEAU
158
154.2
-3.8
SAINT JOHN*
158.7
160.9
2.2
FREDERICTON
159.2
161.3
2.1
MONCTON
159.5
161.7
2.2
BATHURST
159.3
161.7
2.4
EDMUNDSTON
158.9
160.9
2
MIRAMICHI
160.6
162.7
2.1
CAMPBELLTON
160.6
159.9
-0.7
SUSSEX
158.3
160.1
1.8
WOODSTOCK
160.5
162.7
2.2
HALIFAX*
159.1
161.7
2.6
SYDNEY
161
163.7
2.7
YARMOUTH
160.1
162.8
2.7
TRURO
160.2
162.9
2.7
KENTVILLE
159.7
162.3
2.6
NEW GLASGOW
160.2
162.9
2.7
CHARLOTTETOWN*
158.6
161.5
2.9
ST JOHNS*
168.8
167.6
-1.2
GANDER
171.3
170.1
-1.2
LABRADOR CITY
175.4
174.2
-1.2
CORNER BROOK
169.5
168.3
-1.2
GRAND FALLS
171.3
170.1
-1.2
SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents
(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.