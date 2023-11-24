Advertisement

Gas prices fell across most Canadian cities this week, B.C. city notches largest decline

Jeff Lagerquist
·4 min read
Smiling woman refueling the gas tank at fuel pump
Smiling woman refueling the gas tank at fuel pump (DjordjeDjurdjevic via Getty Images)

Gas prices fell across most Canadian cities this week, with Vancouver booking one of the largest declines at the pumps over the past seven days.

British Columbia's largest city saw the price for a litre of regular gasoline fall 6.4 cents between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 to $1.777 per litre. Abbotsford, B.C. led this week's declines with a 8.6 cent drop. The average price nationwide fell nearly a cent to $1.538 per litre.

The cheapest price at the pump in Canada, of more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Kalibrate, was found in Calgary at $1.27 per litre.

Lower gas prices helped push Canada's inflation rate to 3.1 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada data released on Tuesday. The federal agency said gasoline prices fell 6.4 per cent compared to September, largely due to lower refining margins, and producers switching to cheaper winter blends. On an annualized basis, gas prices fell 7.8 per cent in October, driven by a base-year effect related to past OPEC+ production cuts.

In the United States, gasoline prices fell to their lowest level of 2023 ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. Data from AAA shows drivers in 13 states paying less the US$3 per gallon.

"People are going to have more money to spend based on spending less for gasoline," Tom Kloza, head of energy analysis at OPIS, told Yahoo Finance Live in a recent interview.

"There is going to be a significant tailwind for consumers on their expenses for fuel," he added.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location

Nov. 16

Nov. 23

Price change

Canada Average (V)

154.7

153.8

-0.9

WHITEHORSE

189.9

189.9

0

VANCOUVER*

184.1

177.7

-6.4

VICTORIA

179.9

179.9

0

PRINCE GEORGE

163.6

162.4

-1.2

KAMLOOPS

168.3

166.3

-2

KELOWNA

166.9

163.9

-3

FORT ST. JOHN

165.1

165.1

0

ABBOTSFORD

171.9

163.3

-8.6

YELLOWKNIFE

168.9

168.9

0

CALGARY*

131

127

-4

RED DEER

136.9

134.9

-2

EDMONTON

133

130.8

-2.2

LETHBRIDGE

140.5

139.3

-1.2

LLOYDMINSTER

134.9

132

-2.9

GRANDE PRAIRIE

141.9

137.7

-4.2

REGINA*

147.8

147.8

0

SASKATOON

142.8

141.7

-1.1

PRINCE ALBERT

143.9

143.9

0

MOOSE JAW

151.4

146.9

-4.5

WINNIPEG *

152.9

149.9

-3

BRANDON

155.9

149.2

-6.7

CITY OF TORONTO*

149.6

150.5

0.9

BRAMPTON

148.6

149.2

0.6

ETOBICOKE

149.9

149.2

-0.7

MISSISSAUGA

149.1

150

0.9

NORTH YORK

150

150.6

0.6

SCARBOROUGH

149.4

150.5

1.1

VAUGHAN/MARKHAM

149.9

150.5

0.6

OTTAWA

150

150.7

0.7

KINGSTON

145.5

144.5

-1

PETERBOROUGH

147.5

139.7

-7.8

WINDSOR

149

149.8

0.8

LONDON

149.8

150

0.2

SUDBURY

153.6

154.5

0.9

SAULT STE MARIE

151.7

150.9

-0.8

THUNDER BAY

159

153.9

-5.1

NORTH BAY

156.1

157

0.9

TIMMINS

157.1

156.6

-0.5

HAMILTON

148.8

149.7

0.9

ST. CATHARINES

143.4

145.6

2.2

BARRIE

149.2

149.8

0.6

BRANTFORD

146.9

146.6

-0.3

GUELPH

149.6

150.9

1.3

KITCHENER

150

150.2

0.2

OSHAWA

147.8

148.6

0.8

SARNIA

146.3

149.8

3.5

MONTRÉAL*

162.5

163.6

1.1

QUÉBEC

169.3

164.9

-4.4

SHERBROOKE

166.6

163.9

-2.7

GASPÉ

168.7

173.7

5

CHICOUTIMI

151.5

144.8

-6.7

RIMOUSKI

167.4

163.4

-4

TROIS RIVIÈRES

167.4

163.7

-3.7

DRUMMONDVILLE

162.3

158.7

-3.6

VAL D'OR

164.6

159.6

-5

GATINEAU

158

154.2

-3.8

SAINT JOHN*

158.7

160.9

2.2

FREDERICTON

159.2

161.3

2.1

MONCTON

159.5

161.7

2.2

BATHURST

159.3

161.7

2.4

EDMUNDSTON

158.9

160.9

2

MIRAMICHI

160.6

162.7

2.1

CAMPBELLTON

160.6

159.9

-0.7

SUSSEX

158.3

160.1

1.8

WOODSTOCK

160.5

162.7

2.2

HALIFAX*

159.1

161.7

2.6

SYDNEY

161

163.7

2.7

YARMOUTH

160.1

162.8

2.7

TRURO

160.2

162.9

2.7

KENTVILLE

159.7

162.3

2.6

NEW GLASGOW

160.2

162.9

2.7

CHARLOTTETOWN*

158.6

161.5

2.9

ST JOHNS*

168.8

167.6

-1.2

GANDER

171.3

170.1

-1.2

LABRADOR CITY

175.4

174.2

-1.2

CORNER BROOK

169.5

168.3

-1.2

GRAND FALLS

171.3

170.1

-1.2

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

