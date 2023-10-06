Gas prices in Canadian cities fall ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend

Car pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. (ViktorCap via Getty Images)

Gasoline prices fell across most of Canada this week as drivers prepare to hit the road for the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by the data firm Kalibrate, the average retail cost of regular gasoline fell 7.2 cents per litre between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. Vancouver saw the biggest drop, with prices sinking by 32 cents. Sudbury, Ont. and Gaspe, Que. booked the largest increases, gaining 2.7 cents in each market.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll though the graphic below to find your nearest city.

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.