Garza scores 22 points, No. 4 Iowa beats Purdue 70-55

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Luka Garza scored 22 points, Joe Wieskamp added 17 and No. 4 Iowa beat Purdue 70-55 on Tuesday night.

Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 29.3 points per game, scored 10 of the first 16 points for the Hawkeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who were coming off a 99-88 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.

Garza has scored 20 or more points in 17 consecutive Big Ten games, the longest streak in the conference since Ohio State's Dennis Hopson had 16 in 1987. Garza was 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 in 3-pointers.

Garza and Wieskamp added nine rebounds each.

The Hawkeyes survived some early second-half foul trouble for Garza. He picked up his third foul with 16:34 to play and sat for more than five minutes, but Iowa outscored Purdue 11-9 in that stretch to take a 58-44 lead. The Boilermakers got no closer than seven points after that.

It was the lowest scoring game of the season for the Hawkeyes, who entered leading the nation with 98.7 points per game.

Trevion Williams led Purdue (6-3, 1-1) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Newman added 11 points.

MOVING UP THE LIST

Garza moved into third place on Iowa's career scoring list at 1,786 points, passing Greg Stokes (1,768 points) and Acie Earl (1,779). Roy Marble is the program's career scoring leader at 2,116 points. Aaron White is second with 1,859.

SEE YOU LATER

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers only play once this season. Purdue had a four-game winning streak in the series and had won five of the last six games against Iowa by an average of 21.2 points.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes bounced back from the loss to Gonzaga to win their first conference opener since an 83-70 win over Michigan State on Dec. 29, 2015. Purdue, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, plays four of its next six games on the road.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Minnesota on Friday.

Purdue: At home against Maryland on Friday.

