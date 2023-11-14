Gary Woodland posts video hitting golf balls two months after brain surgery

Gary Woodland posted a video of himself hitting golf balls at a driving range Monday afternoon, almost two months after he had brain surgery.

Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champ at Pebble Beach, had surgery Sept. 18 to remove a lesion. Three days after that, the University of Kansas, where Woodland played college golf, named its golf facilities after him.

Woodland, 39, previously posted that he had been trying to treat symptoms with medication but, after consulting with specialists and his family, he decided that surgery to remove a lesion was his best option.

In his social media post, he expressed thanks for the “unconditional love and support.”

This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone. You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward seeing you all next year. pic.twitter.com/ON16PuDUck — Gary Woodland (@GaryWoodland) November 13, 2023

Woodland has four PGA Tour wins. He last competed at the Wyndham Championship in August.

He ended his latest message with an encouraging, “I look forward to seeing you all next year.”

Golfweek’s Adam Schupak contributed to this article.

