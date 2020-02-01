Gary Vaynerchuk explains what Tom Brady's cryptic tweet could mean

When Tom Brady dropped his cryptic social media post on Thursday, he left everyone searching for answers.

Is he signaling the end of his New England Patriots career? Is he re-signing? Is the photo showing him walking toward GIllette Stadium or away from it?

NBC Sports' Chris Simms caught up with entrepreneur and noted New York Jets fan Gary Vaynerchuk in Miami, and Gary Vee seems to have an idea of what the post could be about.

"Did you see Brady's tweet last night?" Simms asked.

"No... but he's setting up his [Super Bowl] commercial?" Vaynerchuck answered.

"This one from Tom was intentional," he added. "Sometimes I know a little bit more than I'm supposed to, so this one I know. I played dumb, meaning I didn't know the post was out and I didn't know what it looked like, but I heard some rumblings that it was coming. That one's intentional ... I think he's setting up something in business."

Watch below:

Brady told a much different explanation to Patriots teammates Devin and Jason McCourty, so we're not quite sure who to believe at this point.

We'll just have to wait until Sunday to find out if Vaynerchuk is correct and this is all a giant tease for a Super Bowl commercial. Knowing how committed Brady is to growing the TB12 brand, we wouldn't be surprised.

