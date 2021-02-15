Gary Trent Jr. with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks
Gary Trent Jr. (Portland Trail Blazers) with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks, 02/14/2021
Rain and lightning forced the Daytona 500 to go under a red flag after just 15 laps on Sunday. The storm hit as track workers were cleaning up after a 16-car wreck. The crash occurred as the field went down the backstretch heading into Turn 3, when contact from behind by Christopher Bell sent Aric Almirola spinning into pole sitter Alex Bowman as they were trying to move into second place behind leader Kevin Harvick.
Rain and lightning in the Daytona Beach, Florida area have halted the 63rd annual Daytona 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway. A lightning strike forced a 30-minute hold on at-track activities, and attendees were instructed to seek shelter at 3:29 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick was scored as the race leader with […]
The Observer’s Alex Andrejev is at Daytona International Speedway today covering the Great American Race. Follow along for coverage.
Earlier this week, soon-to-be former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sat down for an interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that touched on topics related to his pending trade to the Rams. On Sunday, the newspaper shared more of that conversation with their subscribers. One of the new questions had to do with [more]
Daniel Berger stole the show -- and sealed his fourth career PGA Tour win -- by draining a 31-footer for eagle at 18 on Sunday to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif. It was the fourth eagle for the week -- and second of the day -- for Berger, who came to the 72nd hole tied with Maverick McNealy.
The legendary Celtic team president and coach once listed the 12 players hed most want on his team going into the playoffs.
Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens hasn’t been to the Hall of Fame, and he still has no intention of going. “This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson [more]
Kamaru Usman's comments didn't sit well with Jorge Masvidal.
There's a growing possibility that Alex Smith is playing for a new team in 2021, and these 7 options might provide a good fit.
A look at the news from the last week from the 49ers.
Tom Brady's Super Bowl victory lap was short-lived, as the Bucs quarterback is already putting in work to prepare for the 2021 season.
Washington Football's defensive coordinator tweeted support of Brady after his now viral cross-boat trophy pass.
While Klay Thompson recovers from his season-ending injury, the All-Star guard has been speaking with his former teammate Kevin Durant.
Michigan basketball shook off the rust in Sunday's comeback win at Wisconsin, as the Wolverines earned an improbable win in their return
A legendary Pittsburgh sandwich shop has made a tempting offer to T.J. and Derek Watt regarding brother J.J.
James Harden continues to facilitate as well as anyone in the NBA -- this time, his efforts helped lead to a win.
NEW YORK (AP) LeBron James was warned Saturday for violating the NBA's anti-flopping rule after a play in which the superstar appeared to fall dramatically with little or no contact. James was between two Memphis players when teammate Anthony Davis took a shot from the other side of the court. James fell backward and threw his arms into the air, and a foul was called as the Grizzles players looked on in frustration.
Jordan Spieth has set an example for his peers of how to handle things when their turn on the rack comes. Because it will, for every one of them.
Chaos struck early at Daytona International Speedway. Just 14 laps into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, a large crash took multiple cars out of contention — and a weather delay soon followed, as the race is currently under delay. RELATED: Daytona 500 leaderboard Christopher Bell‘s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota went […]
John McGillen/USC Athletics Another USC transfer portal departure has found a new football home, as defensive end Connor Murphy announced on Twitter on Sunday that he'll play his final season of eligibility at UNLV.