Gary Trent Jr.

You do not have to search hard to identify a pattern. Early promise and the construction of both a team and entire fan-base in his image. Achievements of genuinely historic proportions. An unexpected dip and struggle to reclaim past glories. And then a parting of the ways that, by football standards, was unusually amicable. This was broadly Jürgen Klopp’s story at both FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund following a seven-year lifespan. And so, with the first two phases of that cycle mirrored at Liverpool and the sixth anniversary of his appointment approaching, it would have been reasonable under any circumstances to wonder whether history might further repeat. Add in Liverpool’s dismal form to the news of Joachim Löw’s imminent departure as Germany manager and conjecture about Klopp’s future has become a raging certainty. So how might the past inform the future? Are we heading towards the final chapter or will Klopp who, at 53 is already a managerial veteran of almost 900 games, fashion a different ending? One striking aspect of Klopp’s stellar managerial career is that the departures from his two previous jobs were effectively resignations framed by his own expectations and appraisal of what was best for the club. There was no hint of clinging to power or a pay-off. Jürgen Klopp should no longer be untouchable – this Liverpool slump is his responsibility “He is someone who questions himself all the time,” said Christian Heidel, Klopp’s chief executive at Mainz. “He sees a team, he sees the results. And he asks: ‘Could it be down to me?’” Context at Mainz was everything. He had spent 11 years there as a player and was appointed by Heidel mid-season in 2001 at the age of only 33. Mainz were heading for the third tier of German football but Klopp inspired six wins in seven games and they survived with a match to spare. By the end of his third full season, Mainz were in the Bundesliga for the first time in their history. They then qualified for the Uefa Cup but, after relegation in 2007, it was Klopp who set himself the target of an immediate bounce-back promotion or the exit. They missed out by only two points despite having the league’s second best goal difference. Klopp was in tears as 20,000 fans still stood to serenade him inside the stadium and a further 30,000 turned out in Mainz city centre to wave goodbye. But he was unmoved. Having concluded that all sides needed change, he was gone.