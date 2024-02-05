Gary Trent Jr. with a 2 Pt vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
If he remains with the Pacers, Siakam projects to join Tyrese Halliburton and Myles Turner as part of Indiana's core.
The 2026 World Cup schedule is maddeningly complex. FIFA has revealed some details, but others won't be released until later.
It’s extremely hard to reach the Super Bowl multiple times without being a rockstar head coach. Reid eventually broke through and Shanahan has that same capability.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
Vaccaro could go on and on about how sports betting in Las Vegas became mainstream — and the key role he played in making that happen.
Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans for braving all sorts of weather to support their team.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
The fight was initially scheduled for February.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
The NHL has not sent players to the Winter Olympics since the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the new coaching hires made by some struggling offensive teams, and whether they'll make a positive impact in 2024.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
Jason Fitz kicks off this action-packed edition of Zero Blitz with Frank Schwab as the duo give out their end-of-season NFL awards to players and coaches most deserving. After discussing nicknames and reacting to some of the latest news, the duo honor the story of the year, person of the year, ridiculous person of the year, game of the year, saddest fanbase of the year and the top deliveries of the 2023 season (presented by Prime). Later, Fitz joined by Fox's top broadcasting duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to discuss the discourse around analytics and the NFC Championship Game before addressing the elephant in the room in Tom Brady reportedly joining the team next year (and what that means for Olsen's future as a top analyst). Fitz finishes off the show with former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives us insight on the latest coaching hires around the league, including Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders (and what the choice says about the power structure in DC), Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks and more.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.