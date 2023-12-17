Gary Sheffield deserves to be in baseball's Hall of Fame: 'He was a bad boy'

LOS ANGELES − He is the greatest hitter on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot.

He is the most feared slugger on the ballot.

And he may be the most brutally honest player in baseball.

His name is Gary Sheffield.

And it's his 10th and final year of eligibility on the ballot.

And it’s our last chance as members of the Baseball Writers' Association of American to finally get this right.

“I think what hurts me is that I’ve always told the truth, always,’’ Sheffield tells USA TODAY Sports in a 90-minute interview. “But sometimes, people don’t want to know the truth.

“I don’t B.S. people. People liked to be B.S.’d. But they don’t want to hear the harsh truth because sometimes it hurts.’’

Let’s be honest, if it wasn’t for his three-week stay working out one winter with Barry Bonds, tying him into the BALCO scandal, and appearing in the Mitchell report, Sheffield’s Hall of Fame plaque would be collecting dust right now.

Why, he may have been the most respected right-handed hitter of his generation.

He was a nine-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion.

He received MVP votes in seven seasons, and four times finished among the top 6 in balloting.

There are his 509 home runs, 2,689 hits, 1,676 RBI, 1,636 runs, 1,003 extra-base hits and 253 stolen bases.

He had a .393 on-base percentage, .514 slugging percentage, .907 OPS, and walked more times than he struck out.

He finished with an OPS-plus of at least 130 in 14 seasons.

The year the Florida Marlins won their first World Series in 1997, he hit .320 with three homers and seven RBI in the postseason.

Gary Sheffield's bat waggle is one of the most unique batting stances in baseball.

“Just ask anybody that he played with or played against,’’ said Hall of Fame first baseman Fred McGriff, who mentored Sheffield with the San Diego Padres. “Or better yet, ask opposing pitchers when he came to the plate. Oh, boy.

“Pitchers were scared to face Sheff when he came to bat. You see certain guys come to the plate, and you’re thinking, 'Oh, this guy is going to hit a single or double. This guy is looking for a walk.' Well, with Sheff, you didn’t know what he was going to do.

“I’ve seen him literally put fear into people.

“He was a bad boy.’’

Now, 14 years after his brilliant playing career ended, Sheffield is here to set the record straight.

He talks about BALCO. He talks about Bonds. He talks about Victor Conte. He talks about the cream and the clear. He talks about the Mitchell report. He talks about the Grand Jury.

“You want to know the harsh truth instead of all of these lies?’’ Sheffield, 55, says. “Well, get ready. I’ll tell you.’’

BALCO scandal, working out with Barry Bonds

Sheffield was already a six-time All-Star and finished in the top-10 three times in the MVP voting when he was encouraged after the 2001 season to work out with Bonds, who just set the all-time home run record with 73 homers. They were friends, Sheffield deeply admired his work ethic, and so that winter he decided to go to San Francisco to be part of Bonds’ workout regiment.

Sheffield was going to rent a condo, but Bonds insisted that he stay with him and his family. They got up every morning at 5 a.m. They hit the track. They lifted weights. They hit. They ran some more. They had trainers watching every step they took.

Sheffield was bothered with pain in the back of his knees. They were cysts. He underwent surgery to have them removed in San Francisco.

Three days later, he’s back in the gym, and the stitches started to break open. Blood squirted out. Sheffield was handed some balm from a trainer to stop the bleeding. He had no idea the cream contained steroids.

“I didn’t know what it was,’’ Sheffield said. “I just cared about all of this blood pouring out of my leg. The next time the question came up, I was testifying about Barry Bonds.

“I used it once. That was it. I didn’t know what it was. If anybody says otherwise, they’re lying.’’

The only thing he ever purchased from BALCO were vitamins, after being mocked for previously buying his vitamins from over-the-counter GNC stores. His wife, Deleon, wrote a check for $146 for the vitamins, and that was the extent of his dealings with BALCO.

His stay with Bonds lasted just three weeks when the two were involved in a personality clash over an apparent misunderstanding. Sheffield packed his bags. Headed back to Los Angeles.

“I didn’t like the surroundings,’’ Sheffield said. “I didn’t like the atmosphere. Our relationship got fractured.’’

The next thing he knows, he’s being subpoenaed in front of a federal Grand Jury to testify what he knows about Bonds and BALCO founder Victor Conte.

“They called me to testify against Barry,’’ Sheffield said. “I was a witness, not a suspect. Nobody investigates that.

“I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. I was not a suspect in anything.’’

Why Gary Sheffield in the Mitchell report

What infuriates Sheffield is that he was included in the Mitchell report because he testified in the BALCO hearing. No one from the Mitchell investigation ever interviewed him, or even spoke to him.

“So, how do I make the Mitchell report and all of these guys that did steroids are not in the Mitchell report,’’ Sheffield says. “I’ve never seen this guy [George Mitchell]. Never talked to him. So how do you put me in the report when you know nothing about me? You’re the judge and jury.

“So now, when it comes down to the most esteemed honor in baseball, I’m being kept out because of the Mitchell report?

“Please, I challenge every writer to do their homework.’’

Gary Sheffield's association with Victor Conte

Conte, who was sentenced to four months in prison and four months’ home confinement for his role in BALCO, insists that Sheffield is being wronged. They met only once, briefly, and was subscribed natural vitamins to specifically fit into his blood and body type, and that was it.

Conte isn’t even convinced that the cream Sheffield applied was an actual cream that contained steroids. His office also carries a natural cream called, PhysioBalm.

“I read all of the grand jury transcripts, and basically all the players said was what Barry Bonds said,’’ Conte said. “There was not one bit of evidence on Gary. Why would they be keeping him from the Hall of Fame? It’s really sad. Everything he did was natural.

“I never, ever had a conversation, an e-mail, a text message, with Gary Sheffield about steroids. The only thing we talked about was vitamins. He was getting his vitamins at GNC stores, and didn’t understand the various forms of minerals and vitamins and zinc and calcium.

“He got absolutely railroaded.’’

Don't question Gary Sheffield's character

If Sheffield was juiced in 2002, he may be the first player in baseball history to be juiced and get worse. He was traded to Atlanta, and produced his second-worst season in 10 years with a .917 OPS, hitting 25 homers and 84 RBI.

“I’ve never taken a drug in my life, I’ve never smoked a joint in my life,’’ Sheffield said. “I saw what it did to my uncle. I spent 22 years making sure he was taken care of. I wasn’t going to let that happen to me.’’

Sheffield is the nephew of Dwight Gooden, whose potential Hall of Fame career was derailed by substance abuse. He saw the pain and anguish he caused his family. There were too many days checking in on Gooden, even admitting him to a rehab center once before driving to the ballpark to play a game himself.

“Do not question my character,’’ said Sheffield, the father of five sons, who has been married 26 years. “I don’t play that game.’’

Gary Sheffield slugged 507 home runs over his career.

Gary Sheffield's comp is Frank Robinson

This is a guy who burst onto the scene at the age of 19 with the Milwaukee Brewers, and for 22 years, was one of the most consistent players in the game. It still agitates him that the Brewers took him away from the shortstop position, believing that he would have been one of the greatest power-hitting shortstops in baseball history if just given the chance. Instead, he spent his career playing out of position, at third base and the outfield, and getting criticized for his defense.

“I remember seeing him when he was 16 years old at Belmont Heights,’’ said former Boston Red Sox GM Dan Duquette, who was the Brewers scouting director at the time. “I saw him two games. He hit three homers and three doubles. I never saw that kind of quick bat for a young player.

“I came back and told [GM] Harry Dalton, ‘Harry, I think we found our No. 1 pick. Gary Sheffield, Dwight Gooden’s nephew.'

“Harry says, 'Who does he remind you of.'

Duquette: “You won’t believe me."

Dalton: “Who?"

Duquette: "Frank Robinson.’’

Dalton: “Get out of my office.’’

The Brewers drafted Sheffield with the sixth pick in the draft, and Duquette proudly will tell you he’s the greatest hitter he ever drafted, and that it’s almost criminal he’s not in the Hall of Fame.

Gary Sheffield insists he's was clean: 'I never did anything'

Sheffield isn’t begging anyone for his vote.

He lives a great life in the Tampa area, playing in celebrity golf tournaments, smoking cigars with Michael Jordan, and still dropping in at the local batting cage to show he can still hit baseballs 500 feet into the night.

Still, he won’t lie and tell you that he wouldn’t be humbled and honored to have his plaque proudly displayed in Cooperstown for generations of his family to see forever.

“I would love it for my family,’’ Sheffield said. “You know as I get older, I pass wisdom to my kids, and tell them, 'Hey, be careful who you associate with.' I wasn’t conscious of things. I wasn’t aware of certain things. I was naïve to certain things.

“I am speaking the truth.

“I never did anything. I respect the game too much. You want to know the truth? I’m telling you the truth.

“I am who I say I am.’’

Why Gary Sheffield belongs in Cooperstown

I covered Sheffield throughout his career, meeting him in 1992 when he was traded to the Padres.

He’s the most honest, candid player I've ever covered. He was honest to a fault, no matter who it hurt, no matter whose feathers were ruffled. He doesn’t have a phony bone in his body.

I have voted for him every year on the ballot.

I think it’s indefensible not to check his name on the Hall of Fame ballot if your reasoning simply is punishing him for his ill-fated stay with Bonds.

He should be inducted right alongside former manager Jim Leyland, who long has campaigned for his inclusion.

“I think there was quite a long period of time when Gary Sheffield was the most feared right-handed hitter in baseball,’’ Leyland said, “probably until Albert Pujols came along. He’s got the 500 home runs, he’s got the RBI. He was a great player..…I'm going to be pulling hard for him. Hopefully Sheff’s time is going to come.’’

The time is now.

The beauty of giving back: Didi Gregorius

Didi Gregorius, the man who once replaced Derek Jeter as the Yankees shortstop, may not know his future as a baseball player as a minor-league free agent, but he’ll never forget his roots.

Gregorius, 33, is paying back his home of Curacao, opening his own baseball complex, Didi Deeds, for young kids, ages 4 to 13. He plans to open a facility too, for kids to have after-school care.

“I want to get kids off the street and into baseball,’’ Gregorius said Friday in a phone interview from his Curacao home. “It’s important to me. I want to help make a difference, teaching them about life, staying positive, and learning new things.’’

Gregorius, who last played in the big leagues in 2022 with the Philadelphia Phillies, says he had been contemplating building a facility for kids on the island for the past five years. It has become his home away from home, spending virtually every day at the facility.

Gregorius, who is starting tournaments and leagues, also is providing kids with uniforms, bats and gloves from sponsors on his website, and wants to assure they have a place to go after school.

“These kids, they’re the future of Curacao,’’ Gregorius said. “I want to help them, give back, and take advantage of this opportunity.

“It means the world to me.’’

Around the basepaths

≻ Pardon the Arizona Diamondbacks, who won their first pennant in 22 years, for not freaking out over the Dodgers’ signing of Shohei Ohtani.

“I think it's good for us that we get to compete against (Ohtani),” Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick said. “Last I looked, he's one of nine. And the last I also looked, he's a designated hitter.

“He's a great player. Is he the second coming? I would suggest not."

≻ The New York Yankees continue to be the favorite to land Japanese pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but Yamamoto was impressed by the Dodgers’ presentation last week, which included Ohtani. Yamamoto, friends say, has long admired the Dodgers.

It’ll be fascinating to see if Ohtani’s presence is a benefit to the Dodgers or detriment considering that Ohtani will be the face of the franchise.

Yamamoto is expected to receive at least a $300 million contract, which will add $46.9 million to the posting system for his former Japanese team, the Orix Buffaloes.

≻ Now that the Texas Rangers will be without ace Max Scherzer for at least a half-season after undergoing back surgery, they are expected to be more aggressive in their pursuit of free-agent starter Jordan Montgomery, who would love to return to Texas.

≻ The San Francisco Giants finally found a marquee free agent (Korean center fielder Jung Hoo Lee) who would take their money after Shohei Ohtani became the latest to turn them down, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Jon Lester.

Lee’s six-year, $113 million deal is the largest given to a Giants’ position player in franchise history.

≻ Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno flatly refused Shohei Ohtani’s proposal to include massive deferrals, not believing in them, ending any chance of Ohtani’s return.

≻ Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos has cornered the trade market in acquiring talent he wants by taking on contracts others don't, and flipping them, to make it all work.

The latest came Friday when they acquired left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and DH Matt Carpenter from the Padres, with the Padres paying $1.5 million of Carpenter’s $5.5 million salary.

Atlanta loves Kerr, who yielded just a .161 batting average and a .547 OPS against lefties, and has six years of club control. The plan now is to trade Carpenter to a team needing a DH.

In the past month, Atlanta has acquired Marco Gonzales, Evan White and Max Stassi in trades, and managed to flip all of them to different teams.

≻ The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to retain outfielder Andrew McCutchen by signing him to a one-year deal for about $5 million this week.

≻ The Houston Astros don’t plan to trade co-ace Framber Valdez, at least not this winter, but they are listening, with more than five teams already checking in on him.

≻ The Chicago White Sox, who are shopping ace Dylan Cease, were disappointed seeing that the Dodgers sent promising young starter Ryan Pepiot to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Tyler Glasnow trade. They had strong interest in Pepiot in their earlier trade talks with the Dodgers.

Atlanta and Baltimore are the current favorites to acquire Cease.

≻ The Los Angeles Dodgers have a cool $852 million in contract deferrals with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

≻ The Diamondbacks have targeted J.D. Martinez and Justin Turner to fill their vacant DH spot, but Martinez’s price-tag may be too high for their taste.

≻ The Chicago Cubs are in talks with agent Scott Boras about signing free-agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

≻ The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as the favorite for Cody Bellinger with the Cubs still in the hunt.

≻ The San Francisco Giants appear to be the leading candidate for free-agent starter Blake Snell, who won’t sign until Yamamoto’s deal becomes finalized.

≻ Can you believe that the Kansas City Royals have spent more in free agency this winter than the New York Yankees, Mets and Boston Red Sox combined?

They have spent $105 million on free agents Seth Lugo (3 years, $45 million, Michael Wacha (2 years, $32 million), Hunter Renfro (1 year, $13 million), Chris Stratton (2 years, $8 million), Will Smith (1 year, $5 million) and Garrett Hampson (1 year, $2 million).

They have a current payroll of $112 million payroll, their highest in six years.

≻ It’s bizarre that the Padres have only 32 players on their 40-man roster after saving about $35 million in trades this month. The Padres still need to add at least two starting pitchers, two outfielders and two relievers.

≻ The D-backs are relegating themselves to the idea that they will be staying put at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix instead of moving to affluent Scottsdale, but will need to spend several hundred millions to improve the facility.

≻ The change of scenery could be huge for recently acquired Atlanta outfielder

Jarred Kelenic, who believes he’s matured since fracturing his left foot kicking a water cooler out of frustration in July with the Seattle Mariners.

“I took a step back and I just kept thinking to myself, ‘What am I doing? I’m not happy,’’’ Kelenic, 24, said on a zoom call with Atlanta reporters. “I’m way too frustrated, I’m letting my emotions get the best of me. I’m not even enjoying this."

≻ Since Ohtani signed with the Dodgers, the average ticket price on the secondary market for their home-opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has soared from $390 for their season opener to $983, with some tickets ranging as high as $9,893 in the dugout club.

Tickets for the Angels’ home-opener without Ohtani? You can get into the gate for as low as $36.

≻ Most beautiful moment of the week: Larry Doby posthumously receiving the Congressional Gold Medal on what would have been his 100th birthday.

“His legacy as a trailblazing player and manager endures to this day,’’ Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “and he will always remain one of the great heroes that our national pastime.’’

Follow Nightengale on X: @Bnightengale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gary Sheffield deserves to be in baseball's Hall of Fame