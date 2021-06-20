Gary Sanchez's bat helps Yankees grab series win over Athletics

Gary Sanchez swinging on Father's Day 2021

Gary Sanchez continues to rake for the Yankees here in June, and his latest heroics helped them secure the 2-1 series (and final game) win over the Oakland Athletics this weekend.

The Kraken went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the Yankees' 2-1 win over the A's on Sunday. His two-RBI double to right-center in the sixth inning proved to be all the offense the Yanks needed to grab the win.

"I just took it for a good pitch to hit," Sanchez said through a translator on his double. "...For me, I was just trying to stay in my zone and looking for a fast ball there, and yeah, I was able to connect there on that at-bat."

Sanchez is hitting .294 and has five home runs in the month of June so far. His performance has not only raised his batting average up to .237 after it was consistently sitting under .200 through the first two months of the season, but it's also helped him slide up to third in the lineup as well.

"Just watch the at-bats," Aaron Boone said on what's been the key to Sanchez's turnaround. "The competitiveness every pitch...he's on time, he's making really good decisions. Doesn't mean you're gonna always get results, but it's not an accident now that he's getting really good results, because he's in the fight every pitch now, he's under control, he's balanced and when those things happen, his talent comes out."

"When I have the ability to hit the ball the other way...I feel like that's when my swing is at its best," Sanchez said.

The 28-year-old catcher is catching fire at the right time, as the 38-33 Yankees continue to make a push higher up into the AL East standings, where they are currently 4.5 GB of the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays -- both are tied for first at 43-29.