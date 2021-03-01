Gary Sanchez crushes tape-measure home run in 5-4 Yankees win

Yankees Gary Sanchez hits spring training homer

While March 1 might be far too early to declare Gary Sanchez “back,” he took a step in the right direction on Monday, launching a mammoth solo home run over the center field batter’s eye off of Gregory Soto in the third inning of the Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Tigers.

After a walk in the first inning, Sanchez worked the count into his favor in the third, blasting a 3-1 fastball high, deep and very far over the center field wall.

Manager Aaron Boone won’t rush to make any early proclamations, but is excited by what he’s seen out of his catcher so far.

“I try not to get too caught up in results this time of year,” Boone said, “You're mainly just looking at the process and timing. But he's had some good at-bats in the first couple days. For him to get some results early, though, you really like to see that. More than that, it was just the at-bat quality. Falling behind in the first at-bat and working back to the walk, getting himself into a good count later and doing what he's capable of. And I thought he worked well in his first game behind the plate. It was a good day for Gary.”

“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit there,” Sanchez said through a translator. “I got a pitch in the zone and just put a good swing on it. But it felt really good running around the bases for my first homer of spring training.”

Sanchez said he’s been working with hitting coach Marcus Thames to shore up his timing in the box, specifically fine-tuning the leg kick that has been a part of his stride for years.

“Usually when you get in trouble in the box, you're out of balance,” Sanchez said. “With the leg kick I've used, that's part of it. If you use it too much and you're too ahead, then you're going to find yourself out of time. If you're too late, you're also out of time. That's why for me, it's about finding that balance that works for me. “

It’s been no secret all offseason that this is put-up-or-shut-up time for the catcher. After a dismal season in 2020, the Yankees had every opportunity to non-tender Sanchez, but they opted to bring him back hoping for a resurgence.

“To get some results when you're certainly a storyline in the offseason, that's certainly nice,” Boone said. “But overall we're just happy with his first couple of days of work to validate what he's done this offseason and here early on in camp. He looks good, and I'm excited about what he's capable of doing.”

“It's definitely too early,” Sanchez said when asked if he felt as comfortable as he’s had in the past. “But I definitely felt good today.”