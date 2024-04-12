Gary Ray among WVADA honorees

Apr. 11—Longtime sports participant, coach and administrator Gary Ray, of Oak Hill, was among the five men inducted into the inaugural class of the West Virginia Athletic Director's Association Hall of Fame late last month.

The WVADA enshrined the quintet on March 23 at Stonewall Resort during the organization's annual conference and banquet.

According to Jamie Tallman, past president of the WVADA, those enshrined were:

—Don Hetzel, Jefferson HS;

—Darrell "Dike" Goff, Williamstown HS;

—Gary Ray, Oak Hill HS and former WVSSAC executive director;

—Harold Erwin, Buffalo HS; and

—Donnie Dellinger, Hedgesville HS.

Below is Ray's biography from the event:

"Gary Ray, CAA, helped propel interscholastic athletics in West Virginia for over 45 years as a teacher, coach and an administrator at Oak Hill and Buffalo high schools, and as part of the executive staff at the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.

"A Winfield High School and Glenville State College graduate, Gary received his master's degree from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. At Oak Hill High School, Gary began as a teacher and coach before stepping into the assistant principal/athletic director position, a position he held for 18 years before becoming principal at the school. Later, he accepted a position as assistant executive director at the WVSSAC before becoming the executive director of the organization (for nine years).

"Gary is a charter member of the WVADA and continues as an active member with over 46 years of service. He has served on the board of directors for many years, which included the positions as regional director and president. He currently serves as (the organization's) conference exhibitor coordinator and on the past president's council.

"At the national level, he served as a delegate at numerous national conferences and served on the NIAAA credentials committee. Gary served on the National Federation of High Schools Board of Directors and did service on both the NFHS records and annual summer meeting advisory committees.

"Honors and awards include the NFHS Citation Award, NFHS Officials Association Athletic Director of the Year, NFHS Athletic Coaches Association Athletic Director of the Year, National Council of Secondary Schools Athletic Director of the Year, NIAAA State Award of Merit and of the WVADA Athletic Director of the Year. He currently serves as President of the Fayette County Board of Education.

"Gary and his wife of 53 years, Cindy, live in Oak Hill and have two children, Amy Bloomfield and Adam Ray, and three grandchildren, Derek, Nathan and Kendall Bloomfield."

Steve Keenan