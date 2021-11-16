Gary Payton shares funny moment with son after crashing interview

Payton shares funny moment with GPII after crashing interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There aren't many current or former NBA players who come from a Hall of Fame background.

But Warriors guard Gary Payton II, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, can count as one. The younger Payton recently sat down with NBATV where his father couldn't help but crash the interview.

"I get to watch TV every day and see my son doing the things he do."



Gary Payton had to crash an interview with his son Gary Payton II on #GameTime pic.twitter.com/wG7lkbiSwb — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 16, 2021

The younger Payton has played an integral role in Golden State's 11-2 start to the 2021-22 season. His highlight-reel dunks and defense as of late have taken center stage.

Of the two Payton's which one has the better hops?

"Well, by far he does," Payton senior said. "I wasn't a dunker, you all know me. I'm a layup king, I just get buckets. He puts on the highlight show and I'm happy with that. I get to watch TV every day and see my son doing the things he does with all these acrobatic dunks. I'm happy he has them, and he's my son!"

A young GPII had a lot to learn from his father, who apparently didn't take it easy on him as a kid on the court.

"No, he didn't take it easy," Payton II said. "He let it be known that he was who he was. He was the bigger person that time, and he made it hard for us."

He's not a Hall of Fame caliber player, but Payton II is certainly providing a huge boost to the Warriors' bench. With a mentor as decorated as his father, it's clear the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast