Gary Payton II unlikely to return before NBA Finals

Chris Haynes: Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks with an elbow fracture, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks with an elbow fracture, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. – 9:04 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After news broke of Gary Payton II suffering a fractured elbow following a foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Dillon Brooks was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected after a hard foul on Gary Payton II last night.

🏀 @HoopHall @Isiah Thomas tells @talkhoops & @Amin Elhassan why he doesn’t think it was intentional #GrzNxtGen #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Mpuq9aHjaB – 1:30 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

When Steve Kerr and his staff developed their game plan vs. the Grizzlies, containing Ja Morant was Page 1. Gary Payton II was the best man for the job. With GP2 taken out on a ‘dirty’ play, they’re scrambling. And furious. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:13 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Gary Payton II suffered an elbow injury following a rough foul from Dillon Brooks, the Memphis guard was ejected in the first quarter of Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/03/wat… – 1:00 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“It is a big hit to the Warriors not having Gary Payton II.”

@Brian Scalabrine weighs in on Gary Payton II’s injury after the hard foul from Dillon Brooks last night in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/MIPaMKHd5W – 11:41 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After news broke of Gary Payton II suffering a fractured elbow following a foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:26 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Following a hard foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, Warriors guard Gary Payton II suffered a fractured left elbow. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/03/inj… – 10:00 AM

Story continues

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

ESPN story on Gary Payton II fracturing his elbow in a physical Game 2 that Steve Kerr says crossed the line: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:02 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Gary Payton II suffered an elbow injury following a rough foul from Dillon Brooks, the Memphis guard was ejected in the first quarter of Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/03/wat… – 4:00 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Gary Payton II gets injured, Ja Morant barbecues the Warriors for 47 points,Game 2 goes to Memphis

Five observations theathletic.com/3292558/2022/0… – 3:48 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I wrote on Gary Payton II, and a “dirty play” by Dillon Brooks that could have major repercussions for Payton and the Warriors: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 3:10 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Does Dillon Brooks deserve to be suspended for his hit on Gary Payton Jr? – 1:26 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Steve Kerr was asked about Dillon Brooks ejection and the difference between physical and dangerous plays:

“The line’s pretty clear. You don’t hit a guy on the head when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.”

Gary Payton II fractured his elbow. – 1:04 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry shared his thoughts about Gary Payton II’s injury.

“I feel bad for GP, this is his time to shine in a series like this, and a play like that knocks him out. It’s tough.” – 12:54 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry on Dillon Brooks’ foul on Gary Payton II: “It was kind of out of line in terms of a defenseless player going up for a layup and him taking a huge wind-up. Everything bad that could’ve happened in that situation did.” – 12:54 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Warriors’ Gary Payton II suffers fractured elbow after ‘dirty’ foul by Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks in Game 2

cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 12:53 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry on Dillon Brooks’ flagrant 2 on GPII: “Everything bad that could’ve happened in that situation did. Knocked him out of the game. … It’s (GPII’s) time to shine in a series like this, and then something like this happens.” – 12:53 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

“Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

Steve Kerr’s full postgame comments on Dillon Brooks’ flagrant two foul on GPII resulting in a fractured left elbow for GPII. pic.twitter.com/NVyOvZY9Gl – 12:50 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Forget this series or these playoffs for a minute. GPII didn’t have staying power in the NBA until he figured out his jumper and joined the Warriors this season. Perhaps he’ll recover fine, but that’s a fractured elbow on his shooting arm. That’s the man’s paycheck. – 12:48 AM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Gary Payton II: Hard to predict a specific return to play timeline for an elbow fracture without knowing the bone involved (radius Vs ulna Vs humerus) or any additonal soft tissue injuries. However, the recovery will likely be measured in weeks, not days. – 12:47 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Gary Payton II shot his free throws — and made one of them — with a broken elbow. He might not have been raised in Oakland, but he’s got some Oakland in him. – 12:46 AM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Heartbreaking. Thoughts with GPII. He deserved so much more than to lose his season to a cheap shot. – 12:41 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

With Gary Payton II (elbow) out for an undetermined amount of time, Kerr says Andre Iguodala, 38, could be the next man up defending Ja Morant for extended minutes. Iguodala’s neck injury is expected to be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 12:39 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr: “Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

Here is Kerr’s full soundbite on the foul that injured Gary Payton II pic.twitter.com/QALedINMYo – 12:39 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on how will Warriors will guard Ja Morant without GPII: “Hopefully we get Andre back for Game 3. We’ll see how Andre (Iguodala) fares over the next few days. If not, we’ll have to mix and match. We’ll have time to figure it out.” – 12:38 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said “hopefully we get Andre (Iguodala) back for Game 3” when asked about some of the possible answers to Ja Morant without Gary Payton II. – 12:38 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul on Gary Payton II:

“I don’t know if it was intentional, but it was dirty.” – 12:37 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Regarding GP2’s elbow injury, Kerr said “The line is pretty clear, you don’t hit a guy in the head when he’s in mid-air, club him, and break his elbow. That’s the line.” Kerr is furious and said, “Dillon Brooks broke the code.” – 12:37 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Warriors G Gary Payton II has suffered a fractured left elbow.

The team says he will undergo an MRI tomorrow 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GfUw7yMfvZ – 12:35 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Wow, That is so unfortunate for GPII – 12:35 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

“Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II: pic.twitter.com/gMS4QxP2zd – 12:35 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Warriors announce GPII has a fractured elbow. MRI tomorrow will help determine how long he’ll be out. – 12:34 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Warriors say Gary Payton II has an elbow fracture. – 12:33 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

The Warriors announce a fractured left elbow for GP2. MRI tomorrow to determine more about the injury. – 12:32 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Gary Payton II has a fractured left elbow. Will have an MRI tomorrow. – 12:32 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

GP2: L elbow fracture – 12:32 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Fractured left elbow for Gary Payton II. MRI tomorrow to better understand how severe. But just a major blow for the Warriors. – 12:32 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Gary Payton II suffered a fractured left elbow. – 12:32 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

GPII has a fractured left elbow. – 12:32 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Gary Payton II has a fractured left elbow, Warriors say. He’ll get an MRI tomorrow. – 12:32 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

• Ja Morant’s career night

• Jaylen Brown/Grant Williams Voltron

• Giannis 2019’d

• Dillon Brooks foul on GPII

• Better Call Saul easter eggs

• Giving away $100 to a viewer during the after-party

Join us! ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=mQ1igY… – 12:24 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Warriors need Gary Payton back asap. He’s the only guard they have that can even remotely bother Ja. – 12:15 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors lost this game in Memphis because they shot terribly — 7 of 38 from 3, bricked (or airballed) a ton of clean looks — and Ja Morant isolated them to death to close fourth quarter without Gary Payton II available. GP2’s injury status is major between-games story. – 12:15 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Will be very curious to see how long GPII is out. If he can’t come back soon, the Warriors could have a really, really tough time. Ja Morant is unreal, and GPII was by far Golden State’s best option on him. – 12:13 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Ja Morant has 47 points – 44 after Gary Payton II was knocked out of the game. – 12:12 AM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Wasted opportunity by the Warriors. This is very much a series, and it’s going to be harder without GPII. – 12:12 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

You hate to say it, but Gary Payton II was very much missed in this fourth quarter. – 12:11 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Ja is tremendous. And glad to be free of the irritant that is GP2 – 12:07 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Without GP2, the Warriors have no answer for Ja. – 12:04 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Ja Morant up to 39 points. Lack of Gary Payton II looms massive late in this game as Morant isolates every play. – 12:04 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Five fouls on Jordan Poole with 10 minutes left and no Gary Payton II as a possible replacement closer if he fouls out. – 11:38 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Per Warriors, X-rays on GPII’s left elbow were inconclusive. MRI scheduled for tomorrow. Hope is that the MRI will give team a better sense of how much time he could miss. – 11:17 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The X-rays on Gary Payton II’s left elbow were inconclusive. MRI scheduled for Wednesday to better determine extent of the injury, per sources. – 11:09 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 56-51. With GPII out, Golden State has little answer for Ja Morant, who has 23 points. – 10:49 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Injuries suddenly a major storyline six quarters into this series: Gary Payton II out, Draymond Green’s right eye is swollen near shut and Desmond Bane clearly isn’t himself. Just put up a 0-1-0-0-0 stat line in 13 empty first half minutes. Can’t move out there. – 10:49 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Grizzlies lead the Warriors 56-51 at halftime. Golden State went 4-18 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 11 times. Ja Morant has 23 points for Memphis, Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 15 points. Draymond Green is playing with one eye. Gary Payton II is out. – 10:48 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks ejected after Flagrant 2 foul knocks Gary Payton II out of Game 2

https://t.co/OfFiQNXIPq pic.twitter.com/tL7ODd83dZ – 10:38 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Dillon Brooks was ejected for a flagrant 2 which injured Gary Payton II. Draymond Green suffered a right eye laceration before he flipped off the Memphis crowd. And this was all in the first three-plus minutes of Game 2. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:34 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks ejected for foul on Gary Payton II (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/03/gri… – 10:31 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return, per Warriors. – 10:26 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Warriors. – 10:24 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Warriors say Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return to tonight’s game. – 10:24 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return to tonight’s game. Warriors are without their best defender on Ja Morant. – 10:23 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors say Gary Payton II will not return tonight. Draymond Green received stitches for a right eye laceration. – 10:23 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Gary Payton II is officially out for the game with a left elbow injury. – 10:22 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Warriors say Gary Payton II is out for rest of Game 2 due to left elbow. – 10:21 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Steve Kerr just kept it blunt during his after-quarter interview: “That wasn’t physical, that was dirty.”

Also believe he told Chris Haynes GPII is at the hospital. – 10:18 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After a doctor’s delight first quarter, Warriors trail Grizzlies 33-25.

-2 wounded starters (Draymond, GP2) being examined

-Curry with 11 (pesky Dillion Brooks ejected)

-Rebounds: 12-12

-Kerr still angry at ‘dirty’ play – 10:17 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Grizzlies lead the Warriors 33-25 after one. Ja Morant (14 points) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (10 points) are already in double-figures. Stephen Curry has 11 points for Golden State. Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are still in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rrkXqnaBjb – 10:15 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 33-25. Crazy first 12 minutes. GPII and Draymond still being looked at by trainers in the back. But with Brooks ejected, Curry is finding plenty of open looks. Has 11 points. – 10:15 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 10:01 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

GP2 is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return to the game tonight is TBD. – 10:01 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. He is questionable to return. – 10:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow, per Warriors. Return TBD. – 9:59 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors say Gary Payton II is getting X-rays on his left elbow. His return is TBD. – 9:59 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

GPII’s return TBD. Getting an x-ray on his elbow. – 9:59 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green is heading back to the locker room. Gary Payton II is already back there. – 9:51 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Gary Payton II to the locker room after taking the two free throws. Draymond Green down and in pain grabbing the right side of his face. Rough start for the Warriors – 9:49 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

After shooting the free throws, GPII heads to the locker room. Looked to be in a bit of a daze after that hard hit by Brooks. – 9:49 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Dillon Brooks gets called for a Flagrant 2 for his foul on Gary Payton II and has been ejected. Payton II stepped up to the line and knocked down one of two free throws, and now he’s heading back to the locker room. Jordan Poole checks in to replace him. – 9:48 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Gary Payton II falls down hard after Dillon Brookes clobbers him in the head and is getting looked at by a trainer. Steve Kerr is absolutely livid, yelling “that is bulls–t” toward the refs and JJJ. – 9:46 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Hard Dillon Brooks foul on Gary Payton II. Looks like Payton really injured his left arm. Steve Kerr yelling at the referees to review it. Steph Curry waving at Brooks. Warriors think he should be ejected. We will see. – 9:46 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Was that for the ball or GPII head? Interesting to see how the ref’s view this. Draymond watching closely. – 9:46 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is irate at hard foul in transition by Dillon Brooks that sent Gary Payton II flying to the court. “Flagrant 2!” he said, after some unprintable comments. – 9:46 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Gary Payton II having a hard time getting up after taking a pretty hard hit from Brooks. – 9:45 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Gary Payton II is down after a hard foul and Steve Kerr is LIVID – 9:45 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Gary Payton II just took a hard fall. He’s hurt. Steve Kerr is pissed. – 9:45 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your starters for Game 2 of the GSW-Memphis series: GSW: Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Gary Payton II.

Grizz start: Xavier Tillman, Dillon Brooks, Ja, Jaren, Bane.

Set your fantasy lineups and put down your bets accordingly. – 9:19 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Sources: MRI on Warriors guard Gary Payton II showed slight ligament damage along with his fractured left elbow. He will miss at least three weeks and has not ruled out a return in the NBA Finals. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 4, 2022

“Everybody’s going to fight for everything, but there’s a code in this league,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, referencing the sequence that injured Payton and resulted in Brooks’ ejection. “You never put a guy’s season slash career in jeopardy by taking someone out in midair, clubbing him across the head and, ultimately, fracturing Gary’s elbow. “This is a guy who has been toiling the last six years trying to make it in this league. He finally found a home. Playing his butt off this year. In the playoffs. This should be the time of his life, and a guy comes in and whacks him across the head in midair. He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / May 4, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on the Dillon Brooks foul: “The line is pretty clear. You don’t hit a guy when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 4, 2022