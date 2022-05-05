Gary Payton II out two weeks

Marc Stein: Warriors say Gary Payton II is out at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/yarZItYcDZ

Warriors: Gary Payton II to be re-evaluated in two weeks

Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury to Payton, it was announced today.

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul on Gary Payton II

No Dillon Brooks for sure hurts Memphis' depth if guards get in foul trouble but he hasn't played great for them and they clearly didn't need him to win in Game 2.

GPII is a much bigger loss for GSW.

GPII is a much bigger loss for GSW. – 3:01 PM

NBA announces that Dillon Brooks will serve a one-game suspension in Game 3 of Grizzlies-Warriors on Saturday without pay for "unnecessary and excessive contact" on Warriors guard Gary Payton II. The NBA also noted that play resulted in Payton "having a substantial injury."

No Dillon Brooks for Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 vs the Warriors. NBA suspended Brooks for 1 game due to his Flagrant Foul 2 on Gary Payton II in Game 2 at FedEx Forum.

NBA suspends Memphis' Dillon Brooks one game for his hit on Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the Grizzlies-Warriors series. Brooks will sit out Game 3:

Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, per the league.

He will miss Game 3 on Saturday.

He will miss Game 3 on Saturday. – 2:47 PM

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks will be suspended for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals for his flagrant 2 foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

The NBA has suspended Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks for making unnecessary and excessive contact against Warriors guard Gary Payton II, which resulted in a substantial injury to Payton. Brooks will serve his suspension in Game 3.

GPII will be reevaluated in two weeks. Andre Iguodala will be reevaluated in one week.

Steve Kerr had been hoping to get Andre back for this series. A game 6 scenario is possible given this timeline. pic.twitter.com/Qcwb2uG5bH – 2:25 PM

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala (neck) will not be available for another week, and GP2 (left elbow) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per Warriors.

Warriors say Gary Payton II is out at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/yarZItYcDZ – 2:19 PM

Per Warriors: Gary Payton II (elbow) will be reevaluated in 2 weeks, while Andre Iguodala (neck) will be reevaluated in one week. GPII officially out rest of MEM series and beyond, and Iguodala likely out entire MEM series

Warriors say Gary Payton II (left elbow) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and Andre Iguodala (neck) is making "good progress" in his recovery and will be re-evaluated again in one week.

Gary Payton II officially out at least two weeks, Warriors announce.

In addition to his fractured elbow, Gary Payton II suffered ligament & muscle damage, Warriors say. He’ll be reevaluated in 2 weeks.

Andre Iguodala (neck) will be out for at least another week. They were hopeful he’d be back for Game 3 to pick up some defensive responsibilities – 2:18 PM

Warriors announce that Gary Payton II will be out for at least the next two weeks after an MRI confirmed a fracture in his left elbow as well as ligament and muscle damage. Warriors will reevaluate Payton II in two weeks and then assess his progress then.

Per Warriors, GPII will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated in one week.

New Warriors’ Multiverse podcast talking about life without Gary Payton II, can the Golden State Warriors win without GP2, the thing that needs to happen in Game 3 before a big problem occurs, my series prediction, and more.

Warriors' Gary Payton II on Instagram:

"I'll be back."

“I’ll be back.” pic.twitter.com/77jGxV9hRG – 9:30 AM

Gary Payton II to miss at least three weeks with fractured elbow

Following a hard foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, Warriors guard Gary Payton II suffered a fractured left elbow.

Gary Payton II will miss approximately one month with a fractured left elbow, sources tell ESPN:

Reports: Warriors' Gary Payton II out 3-5 weeks with fractured elbow, ligament damage

Sources: MRI on Warriors guard Gary Payton II showed slight ligament damage along with his fractured left elbow. He will miss at least three weeks and has not ruled out a return in the NBA Finals.

After news broke of Gary Payton II suffering a fractured elbow following a foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is expected to miss approximately a month with a fractured left elbow, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. The possibility that Payton could return for the NBA Finals remains, but only if the Warriors advance in the playoffs. Payton was injured when Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies chased him down from behind on a fast-break layup and hit the Warriors guard in the head in the air with 9:08 left in the first quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday. Payton went down hard and remained on the court for several minutes. After officials reviewed the play, Brooks was ejected. -via ESPN / May 5, 2022

Jason Dumas: GPII addresses his elbow injury on IG: “I’ll be back. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / May 5, 2022

Chris Haynes: Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks with an elbow fracture, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 4, 2022