Gary Payton II shares feelings after receiving Warriors championship ring

Gary Payton II was a beloved Warrior during his time in the Bay, and he made sure to let Dub Nation know he reciprocates their feelings toward him.

After receiving his 2022 NBA championship ring from Draymond Green before the Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers game Friday night at Chase Center, Payton briefly spoke to The Associated Press' Janie McCauley and shared his thoughts on his new hardware.

"It's just amazing after last year, just to close the chapter on everything, to get this little shiny little thing right here," Payton told McCauley. "It means everything, and Draymond giving it to me was great."

The 30-year-old guard also made sure to recognize Warriors fans and their support.

"So I appreciate everybody from Dub Nation," Payton continued. "You already know what it is. It's all love. Thank you."

After going undrafted in 2016, Payton bounced around the G League and NBA before signing with the Warriors in 2021. Though the Warriors waived him before the start of the 2021-22 season, the team brought him back, and he played an integral part in Golden State's championship run as a defensive spark off the bench.

Payton parlayed his breakout campaign with the Warriors into a three-year, $29 million contract with the Blazers, a decision he says was "a business deal."

"I had to take the money," Payton II told George Karl on Aug. 17. "I had to take the money, Coach.

"It didn't work out. I would love to go back to Golden State, but it didn't work out. Just the timing and everything. Just a business deal, and I just had to take the money."

Though the Warriors miss Payton's presence off the bench, it's clear Golden State's players still hold tremendous respect for the defensive ace and his journey to become an NBA champion.

And while Payton is wearing a different jersey now, Dub Nation still will have his back.

