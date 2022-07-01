  • Oops!
Gary Payton II NBA free agency 2022: Guard, Portland Trail Blazers agree to 3-year, $28 million deal

Chris Haynes
·1 min read
Free agent guard Gary Payton II has reached an agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $28 million deal that contains a player option and extra incentives, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Payton II, part of the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship team, had a career season in the Bay in 2021-22. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 17.6 minutes per game. He suffered a broken elbow in the 2022 postseason, but returned during the NBA Finals.

This deal cements Payton II as a solid NBA contributor after he bounced around training camp rosters, two-way contracts, 10-day deals and the G League.

Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston.
Gary Payton II finally got a long-term deal after bouncing between short contracts and the G League. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

