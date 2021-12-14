Gary Payton II knocks over fan’s drink, orders replacement (video)

Warriors guard Gary Payton II wreaks plenty of havoc on the court.

But the defensive specialist went out of his way to ease the chaos he created off the court during Golden State’s win over the Pacers in Indiana last night.

Payton leaned against the railing behind the bench and knocked over a fan’s drink. He immediately realized what he’d done and, in the midst of a competitive game, found someone to replace the beverage.

I especially love Payton’s commitment to ensuring the fan got the right drink (a Truly).

