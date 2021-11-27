Gary Payton II firmly believes he's not Warriors' best dunker

GP2 firmly believes he's not best dunker on Warriors roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For a team that is mostly known for their outside shooting, the Warriors have also been living above the rim this season.

Warriors stars have put together some highlight-reel dunks, for instance and most notably, Andrew Wiggins posterizing former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. However, relative NBA-newcomer Gary Payton II has electrified the Chase Center crowd with jaw-dropping, soaring dunks of his own, including a nasty dunk over former Warriors wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Some might argue that Payton could be considered the best dunker on the team. But GP2 himself disagrees with that notion.

"Absolutely not," Payton II said on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk."

"It's probably Wiggs, [Jordan Poole]. Or Jonathan [Kuminga] actually, I take that back. I give it to Jonathan," Payton concluded.

As of Thanksgiving, Wiggins leads the team in dunks with a total of 23, which ties him for 24th in the NBA. Meanwhile, despite playing considerably less minutes than many of his teammates, Payton II is second on the Warriors in dunks with 15, which ties him for 45th in the league.

Kuminga, the 19-year-old rookie, has not had the playing time to accrue high dunk totals so far in his new NBA career. The awe of the in-game dunk might electrify the crowd and convince the public they know who's best, but clearly there is some high-flying action happening behind-the-scenes which has been shaping GP2's opinion.

"I'm strictly in-game, I don't have too many tricks. Get the steal or whatever it may be, and get the two points," Payton modestly explained. "But behind the scenes, Jonathan's got a few things, Jordan's got a few things, Juan [Toscano-Anderson] has got some things."

Warriors fans have seen, at the very least, glimpses of each of these Warriors' leaping abilities. So who then on the team has the most underrated hops that most might not know about?

Story continues

"Chris Chiozza, 'Cheese', for sure," Payton said.

Listed at 5-foot-11, the diminutive two-way guard certainly is not known for his high-flying dunks. But GP2 says that Chiozza has the ability to throw one down.

"When you catch a pre-game for Cheese, Cheese can get up. For sure," Payton said.

