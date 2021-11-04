Gary Payton II with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Gary Payton II (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/03/2021
Gary Payton II (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/03/2021
And the latest Ben Simmons update is... nothing has really changed.
A change in the New York City Mayor's office could pave the way for Kyrie Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. Mayor-elect Eric Adams plans to "revisit" the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate rules once he takes office, according to the New ...
Gary Payton is a proud father.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) When Klay Thompson tweets a shoutout, things must be going well. ''I can watch Gary Payton II play defense all night long,'' Thompson posted. ''I could watch Klay Thompson shoot the ball all day long,'' Payton said with a smile upon hearing his teammate's compliment.
While much of the nation's attention was focused on gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, Tuesday's elections provided plenty of historic milestones, particularly for women and candidates of color.
Zookeepers told Reuters they've seen an up take in romantic encounters that resulted in a bumper crop of baby animals not seen in recent years.The newborns include leopards, bengal tigers, zebras, giraffes, antelopes and oxen, a rarity officials attribute to the many months the zoo was closed during the pandemic."Although the pandemic has brought negative results for humanity, in the case of zoos it was beneficial. Specifically our park has had more than ten births of important species of high value, which are endangered, and can at some point restore biological diversity," veterinarian Rachel Ortiz told Reuters.According to Ortiz, the wandering eyes of visitors and tourists who flock to the zoo has an effect on animal reproduction."Bengal tigers cubs are another important species because ours were at an age that was not ideal for reproductive conditions. And now we have four cubs that are approximately six months old," explained Ortiz.Not everything was ideal during the pandemic, officials acknowledged, as shortfalls of food and medicine on the crisis-stricken island also hit the zoo at times.But Deborah Maso, a veterinarian who oversees the African savannah exhibits, said zoo workers were able to dedicate the time needed to assure the animals were successful in their endeavours."In the time of the pandemic there have been births of several exotic species, among them the birth of a giraffe named Rachel.[...] It was a great achievement, and a great joy for us," Maso pointed out.In addition to the beautiful Bengal tiger cubs, the zoo is also thrilled by the birth of "Mamita" [Spanish short for Mother], a 40-day-old. It's mother was a donation to Cuba from Namibia.The National Zoo is a favourite attraction for Cubans, with 1,473 specimens of more than 120 species, including large animals such as elephants and rhinos.Cuba, a Caribbean island of white sand beaches and turquoise waters popular with tourists, shuttered its borders for nearly two years amid the pandemic, and imposed strict quarantines domestically to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Pippen reiterates problems with hit docuseries from last yearJordan made criticisms of Bulls teammate in documentary Michael Jordan, left, and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls catch their breath during a 1996 game. Photograph: Andrew D Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images Scottie Pippen has reiterated his dissatisfaction with Michael Jordan’s outsized influence on The Last Dance, the wildly popular ESPN/Netflix docuseries on the Chicago Bulls’ glory years of the 1990s. Pippen, the Hall of Fame small f
There’s a lot to be grateful for this holiday season. Slowly but surely as the world is starting to open up again, the gift of seeing friends and family in the flesh has taken on more meaning than ever. Crafted from Japanese stainless steel and carbon, this sleek set includes a chef's knife, a paring knife, and a serrated knife.
Buster Posey's retirement shocked the baseball world, but former teammate Sergio Romo wasn't surprised after seeing how the Giants legend reacted to San Francisco winning Game 162.
"It's amazing to see what this place is going to become for people and how this place is really going to begin to come alive again." Eventually there will be 8,000 new homes with more than 2,000 designated for affordable housing.
Jimmy Garoppolo has been impressed with rookie running back Elijah Mitchell's mind, presence in the huddle.
All you need to know ahead of Wednesday's Warriors vs. Hornets game at the Chase Center.
The Los Angeles Lakers blew another big lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder and lost. Here's how the players graded.
The New York Knicks have the pieces for an Anthony Davis trade but could the Los Angeles Lakers swoop in and get a stud for LeBron James?
New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis and a few big contracts to open up cap space to sign two max contract players, but which ones?
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed. Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October [more]
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
The trade deadline came and went without the Knicks making a move. They did waive Enes Kanter and Wesley Matthews, what?s next for NY?
NBA All-Star Green was the first player mentioned in ESPN’s story alleging racist and misogynistic behavior from Suns owner Sarver on Thursday.