Gary Payton II blocks Nikola Jokic, hilariously does pushups

GP2 hilariously does pushups after rejecting Jokic's shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When you're giving up eight inches on the reigning NBA MVP and you block his shot, you can celebrate anyway you want.

Gary Payton II decided to do pushups after blocking a hook shot by Nikola Jokic late in the second quarter of the Warriors' game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Wednesday night.

GP2 STUFFS JOKIC AND DOES PUSH-UPS ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/8tGnf6Q9Q5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2022

GP2 is listed at 6-foot-3, while Jokic stands at 6-foot-11, but it's hard to measure the heart of the Warriors' wing.

"I think when I put on shoes I'm 6-foot-9, so that helps out a little bit," Payton told Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike at halftime.

GP2 at halftime: â€œI think when I put shoes on, Iâ€™m like 6-foot-9â€ ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/TyYx2lOcOz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2022

Despite his size and position, Payton now has 18 blocks in 56 games for the Warriors this season, becoming an irreplaceable part of the Warriors' defense.

GP2 finished the first half with eight points, two rebounds, three steals, one block, was plus-12 and did four pushups.