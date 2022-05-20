Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala injury updates: Warriors wings making progress

Warriors provide latest injury updates on GP2, Iguodala originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will continue the march towards the NBA Finals without two of their best wing defenders as Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala remain sidelined due to injuries.

Golden State provided updates on both players Friday, roughly two hours before tipoff of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

"Warriors guard Gary Payton II, who suffered a fracture in the left elbow in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals vs. Memphis on May 3 and has missed the last five (5) games, is making good progress in his recovery process. He has started to do various light individual on-court activities and will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week," the Warriors wrote in a statement.

In recent days, Payton has been seen on the practice court going through drills, though he wasn't using his injured left arm.

Prior to the beginning of the Western Conference finals, the Warriors didn't rule Payton out for the entire series, though coach Steve Kerr did say it would be a "long shot" for the 29-year-old to play against the Mavericks.

Payton's next evaluation will come on Friday, May 27, which would be after a potential Game 5 of the West finals.

As for the 37-year-old Iguodala, the latest is a little less concrete.

"Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who has missed the last eight (8) games due to a disc injury in his neck, continues to show progress during his recovery process. His daily rehabilitation consists of both physical therapy/training in the weight room and light individual on-court activities. The next update on his status will be provided when he is cleared to re-join team practice activities," the Warriors wrote.

Iguodala returned to the Warriors last summer on a veteran minimum contract with an eye on making an impact in the playoffs. But he only has played a total of 42 minutes in three games this postseason.

If the Warriors can win the series against the Mavericks and advance, the NBA Finals would begin on Thursday, June 2.

