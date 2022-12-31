Gary Payton II amazingly knew Klay Thompson's 3-pointer was going in

GP2 amazingly knew Klay's dagger 3-pointer was going in originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors fans at Chase Center could feel it coming, and injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could see it coming.

Klay Thompson's 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining in regulation helped seal the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Blazers on Friday night, and GP2's reaction as the shot was about to go in says it all.

Payton, who has yet to play this season, was standing on the sideline and started to turn away just before Thompson's shot went in. The 3-pointer capped a 12-0 Warriors run that flipped a 110-102 Portland lead into a 114-110 Golden State advantage.

Thompson and the Warriors outscored the Blazers 30-16 in the fourth quarter, erasing an 11-point deficit to pull out their fourth straight win.

The 3-pointer was one of seven Thompson made on the night as he finished with 31 points. He went 11-of-22 from the field and 7-of-15 from deep while grabbing four rebounds, dishing out two assists and finishing a plus-8 in the win.

Thompson found the rhythm he has been searching for, and GP2 had a front-row seat to the culmination of the five-time NBA All-Star's huge performance Friday night.

