Gary Payton II accomplishes rare stat-stuffing feat hours after signing with the Wizards

It's been quite a day for Gary Payton II.

After waking up Monday morning as a member of the G-League's South Bay Lakers, Payton inked a deal with the Wizards. The team made the contract official that afternoon, which allowed Payton to suit up for Washington's evening contest with the Knicks.

The injury-depleted Wizards played a tight game with New York behind contributions from several unlikely players. But none was more surprising than that of Payton, who stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six steals in 34 minutes off the bench.

Gary Payton II is only the seventh reserve in NBA history to post at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a game.#WizKnicks | #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/DSUNzlpLun — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 24, 2019

Gary Payton II had 6 steals tonight, one fewer than his career-high for a full season. Gary Payton, his Hall of Fame father, never had more than 4 at Madison Square Garden. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 24, 2019

Gary Payton II currently has 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals...



There's only been one Wizard to do that in the last decade:



John Wall.



It's only been done 15 times in TEAM HISTORY. #RepTheDistrict











— Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) December 24, 2019

The Wizards went on to win 121-115 in what was Payton's first NBA game of the 2019-20 season. He played three games with Washington last year while on a 10-day contract but didn't make it back to the NBA until Monday.

