Gary Payton II with a 2 Pt vs. Orlando Magic
Gary Payton II (Golden State Warriors) with a 2 Pt vs. Orlando Magic, 01/02/2024
Gary Payton II (Golden State Warriors) with a 2 Pt vs. Orlando Magic, 01/02/2024
Bowers should be a top-15 pick.
The overtime game had a peak audience of over 32 million.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Senior Football Analyst and the greatest flag football quarterback in Canada Seth Galina to cover the funniest stories from NFL Week 17 and decide how confident they are in each playoff team and their quarterback. Charles and Seth cover David Tepper tossing a drink on a fan after the most recent Carolina Panthers loss, the massive blown call on Saturday night which could have huge implications for the Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East and the Pittsburgh Steelers quietly benching Kenny Pickett in favor of Mason Rudolph. Later, the duo move on discussing each playoff team and how confident they are in the team as a whole and their quarterback. Charles and Seth go back and forth on the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Jaren Hall is out.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.