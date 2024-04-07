Gary O’Neil demands answers from Howard Webb over controversial VAR call

O'Neil says he will apologise if he 'stepped over the line' with his comments after the match - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O’Neil wants answers from Howard Webb over the controversial VAR decision that saw his side denied a point against West Ham.

O’Neil was incensed at the call to deny Maximilian Kilman a 99th-minute equaliser at Molineux after referee Tony Harrington viewed the pitchside monitor and ruled substitute Tawanda Chirewa was offside standing near goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Match of the Day pundits Gary Lineker, Dion Dublin and Ian Wright were all baffled at the call.

O’Neil admitted he was asked to leave the referee’s room for the way he asked for an explanation on the decision afterwards, but he is still demanding answers and wants to talk to Howard Webb, referees’ chief of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

“I would like to get their thoughts on it from an understanding point of view,” said O’Neil. “It would be a case of ‘if you’re telling me I’m wrong, why am I wrong?’

“The bigger thing for me is it (officiating) needs to get better.”

O’Neil admits he might not get the opportunity after the way he addressed Harrington, but he is prepared to offer an apology.

“I don’t know if he (Webb) will want to speak to me. I don’t know if I’ve upset the officials that much, and even if he does speak to me, what am I going to get from it, really?” he said.

“If he (Harrington) reports it and I get told off, so be it – I’ve been told off many times before. I will apologise if I’ve stepped over the line but I can only react on how I feel at that moment.”

Substitute Tawanda Chirewa, standing in front of the goalkeeper, was ruled to interfering with play

As a result, Maximilian Kilman's goal was ruled out, much to the annoyance of O'Neil

Wolves have been on the wrong end of numerous VAR decisions this season. They were denied a penalty when Sasa Kalajdzic was flattened by Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and conceded controversial spot kicks against Luton Town, Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

O’Neil says Wolves’ players are “unbelievably frustrated with officiating and decision-making”, and he added: “I just know how they feel about it and it’s very hard for me to stand in front of them with any real integrity and tell them they’re wrong.

“I’ve talked them down a couple of times from figuring out what they want to do about that, but I can’t expect them not to this time. We’ll see how they feel about it this week.”

Wolves had taken the lead through Pablo Sarabia’s penalty only to be pegged back by Lucas Paqueta’s spot kick followed by James Ward-Prowse’s winner direct from a wind-assisted corner.

