Gary Neville tips Kobbie Mainoo to edge Liverpool star out of England XI

Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo came off the bench in England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday night.

Now former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville believes Mainoo is ready to step into the starting line-up, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at risk of losing his place in midfield.

The Liverpool full-back started in the 1-0 win over Serbia, however, he was replaced by Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher after 69 minutes.

Mainoo came on to replace England’s scorer Jude Bellingham for the last 17 minutes as he made his first appearance at a major international tournament. It was the teenager’s fourth senior cap for the Three Lions.

Neville believes Mainoo is going step-by-step into the England time and it could happen a lot quicker than what people thought ahead of the European Championship.

It may only be a matter of time before the United academy graduate becomes a regular in the England team.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville claims Alexander-Arnold could be set to be axed in place of Mainoo.

Neville said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: “Balance demands that, as the tournament progresses, Alexander-Arnold may be sacrificed in midfield and Kobbie Mainoo played instead.

“Every good team has a player who can receive a ball on the half turn, set the rhythm of the team and control a game. I love Bellingham, Rice and Alexander-Arnold. They are all amazing players. But I’m not convinced the current midfield three can provide that.

“With Mainoo in midfield there’s a different dynamic which might help the team. If Mainoo is in midfield, it would allow Rice to make those runs forward at least two or three times in a game. That’s a real asset for England.”

