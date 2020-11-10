Gary Neville says it would be an ‘outstanding story’ if Jose Mourinho guides Tottenham to Premier League title

Jose Mourinho says the Premier League is the toughest competition to win (AFP via Getty Images)

Gary Neville says it would be an incredible feat for Jose Mourinho to win the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur this season.

While the former Manchester United player doesn’t think it is a likely occurrence, he says the club has put together a forward line which is capable of leading them to the top.

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher recent noted that he’d “love to see Jose Mourinho win it again” after the ex-Chelsea boss had been widely criticised in recent seasons, and Neville agrees with the assessment that it would be an incredible tale if he achieved it.

"I said a couple weeks ago on Monday Night Football that Spurs couldn't win the league, and I still don't think they can," Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"But I do agree with Jamie Carragher that it would be the most outstanding story to see Jose Mourinho win the Premier League with Tottenham.

“It would be one of the great stories, because Tottenham don't win leagues!”

Pointing to the trident of Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min, Neville feels there’s enough goals in the side to compete at the top end of the league.

That trio has only just started their first league game together, but only Chelsea - with 20 - have scored more than Spurs’ 19 goals so far this term.

"[Mourinho’s] got the forward players to do it. You think of the strike force and the goal - it's incredible."

It is over 60 years since Spurs won the league and their only major trophy since the turn of the century was the 2008 League Cup.

Read More

Merson on what he got ‘horribly wrong’ about Mourinho’s Tottenham