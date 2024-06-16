Gary Neville names Chelsea player as “one of the reasons” country wont win Euros

Former Manchester United right back Gary Neville has named a current Chelsea player as ‘one of the reasons’ why one country will not win the Euros this summer.

The Euros are now well underway, and we have had some very impressive games and results already. If it is entertainment and goals you want, we have certainly had that so far with goals galore in all the opening group games so far.

As we know, there is Chelsea involvement out in Germany, and a couple of them have been in action for their countries already.

Armando Broja couldn’t help his country Albania in their 2-1 defeat to Italy last night, but Marc Cucurella started for Spain in their 3-0 win over Croatia earlier in the day. This was a fantastic result for the Spanish side, turning over what we all thought would be a good and dangerous Croatia side.

Cucurella played well and showed his usual defensive tenacity and was a solid player in the Spain team throughout the game.

Neville thinks Cucurella could be a reason Spain wont win

Cucurella held his own yesterday

We had Gary Neville as a pundit for this game, and he did his usual mouth spitting about Chelsea in the build up to this one.

As cited on X, Neville said on Cucurella: “I think he’s one of the reasons we think Spain probably can’t go all the way.”

Cucurella has not been amazing since he joined Chelsea from Brighton and has not really lived up to his price tag yet, even he would admit that. But he did have a very strong end to the season for Chelsea and I think Neville might end up looking a bit silly with that comment, or at least I hope he does.

If Cucurella continues to hold his own like yesterday, he might prove a few people wrong this summer.