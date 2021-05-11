Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher disagree over Premier League teams of the season

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville (Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have selected their Premier League teams of the season, with more than a few disagreements.

Manchester City, on course to win a fifth Premier League title and a third in the last four years, are represented well in both selections with summer signing Ruben Dias both pundits’ choice for Player of the Year.

England international Phil Foden, who has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for the champions-elect, is also included by both with both also choosing him as their pick for Young Player of the Year.

Both also selected top scorer and Golden Boot favourite Harry Kane in their sides.

There were differences, however, with former Liverpool defender Carragher plumping for Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa in goal with Neville preferring Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

Neville also prefers Manchester United captain Harry Maguire over England teammate John Stones, but does include Kyle Walker, with Carragher instead deciding on West Ham right back Vladimir Coufal.

“It would have been easy to go for Ederson in goal, he’s got the most clean sheets, but I think he’s had very little to do because City’s back four has been so strong,” he said on Sky Sports Monday Night Football. “But if I think of a team who almost went down to a comfortable top-10 team, Aston Villa, their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez jumps to mind. He’s had 17 clean sheets, the best saves-to-shots ratio in the league and he’s just been a brilliant signing and one of the top goalkeepers in the league.

“At right-back I’ve gone for Vladimir Coufal, I love him. He plays week in, week out, has been brilliant and typifies West Ham’s season. Then there’s Luke Shaw at left-back, he’s been absolutely outstanding. In midfield I’ve gone for N’Golo Kante, who since Thomas Tuchel has come in has been as good as any player in the league - some of his Champions League performances have been outrageous!

“And up top, I went for Heung-min Son. I know Mohamed Salah is top scorer but in terms of goals and assists, Son has more.”

Neville differed with his choice of goalkeeper and centre back as well as up front.

“For me, it’s Eduoard Mendy in goal because I think, with the goalkeeper they had, Chelsea had massive issues and would not be where they are now. Since Thomas Tuchel has come in, their fortunes have changed defensively and he’s been a big part of that,” he added.

“I think John Stones has had a fantastic season, but he’s ‘cuddled’ by Dias and Walker and that’s a big thing - the pace on one side and Dias outstanding on the other. I think Harry Maguire is the outstanding centre-back other than Dias in the league and that’s nothing to do with him being Manchester United. I think he’s been reliable, he’s been consistent, he’s started to show authority and I think Manchester United have got a very good player there. If City had him and Dias together, they would be almost unstoppable.

“The reason I went for Ilkay Gundogan is that I think he transformed Manchester City’s season. At the period when they weren’t playing well, in that two or three-month period, I thought he was the main man. He was absolutely out of this world in this period and what they’ve gone on to do since is because of him.

“On the left, I went for Marcus Rashford. When he was doing all that stuff off the pitch, which was incredible, I thought there must be a consequence of that on the pitch, that he would start to falter and that the injuries would pick up or he would be distracted. But he just kept going and kept performing and he’s still there. Sadio Mane has obviously been outstanding for the last three weeks, Son is a brilliant player, but I went for Rashford because of his overall contribution on and off the pitch. Maybe there’s a bit of emotion there.”

Carragher’s XI: Martinez, Coufal, Stones, Dias, Shaw, Fernandes, Kante, De Bruyne, Son, Kane, Foden

Neville’s XI: Mendy, Walker, Dias, Maguire, Shaw, Fernandes, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Rashford, Kane, Foden

