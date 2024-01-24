Gary Neville highlights how Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already caused ‘disruption’ at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has begun to make his presence felt at Old Trafford (PA Wire)

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United are “on the right track”, highlighting how Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already caused “disruption” at his former club.

British billionaire Ratcliffe has bought a minority stake in the Old Trafford club from the Glazer family, affording him control of the football operations.

His first key appointment is set to be that of Omar Berrada as chief executive, with the Spaniard poached from cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Berrada previously held senior roles at Barcelona before joining the City Football Group, and former full-back Neville believes that he is a smart appointment.

“It’s a big job to be CEO of Man Utd, when you think of all the things he has to go at,” the former England international said on The Gary Neville Podcast. “But there are also some pretty easy wins straight away.

“Communication I think is really important, to have that voice that the club haven’t had for the last 10 years. He can form part of a new management structure that can build trust with the fans, us and everybody that watches the club.

Omar Berrada is set to join Manchester United as CEO (PA Archive)

“They’ve not had someone who has operated in football for a long time, and that’s really important, but it’s a big task and all eyes are going to be on him.

“He’s obviously had a brilliant, amazing grounding at Man City and Barcelona, two of the most successful clubs of the last 15 years.

“It looks like Man Utd are making more sound decisions and are on the right track and that can only be a positive. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not going to come in and not disrupt things. The disruption has started pretty quickly.”

Sir Dave Brailsford, a key lieutenant of Ratcliffe’s in Ineos’ sporting ventures, is conducting an audit of Manchester United to determine where improvements might be made.

Erik ten Hag’s men’s side are eighth in the Premier League and 11 points off the top four, while Marc Skinner is under pressure as women’s head coach after a disappointing WSL season so far.

There are significant challenges off the field, too, with Old Trafford in need of renovation, leaving Ratcliffe with plenty on his plate.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford of Ineos have met with Erik ten Hag (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Neville believes that continuing to identify the right personnel to take the club forward will be key.

“It was obvious,” Neville said of Berrada’s appointment. “They hadn’t got a CEO, because Richard Arnold stepped down. They haven’t got a sporting director, and they haven’t got a notable head of recruitment.

“Those are three roles where owners are most exposed, with the money that gets spent on players, the revenues that get driven. [Berrada’s hiring] is part of what I would imagine is a triangle of appointments I’d expect to see in the next few months.”